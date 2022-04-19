ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

DC Blox announces Birmingham data center expansion

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

DC Blox will expand its Birmingham data center to deal with strong local demand, the company said today. The data center company also announced an expansion in Greenville, S.C. DC Blox opened the first phase of its Birmingham data center in 2019, with 18,000 square feet of white space...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSDK

Facebook parent Meta announces new $800M data center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, plans to build an $800 million data center in northern Kansas City, the company and government officials announced Thursday. The company hopes to open the 1 million-square-foot data center in the Golden Plains Technology Park along the border of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MarketWatch

Meta announces $800 million data center near Kansas City airport

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. FB, +0.46% on Thursday announced plans for an $800 million data center at Golden Plains Technology Park, a 1 million-square-foot facility near the Kansas City airport. The data center, which will employ up to 100 people, will be supported by 100% renewable energy. "It's another example of Missouri being on the right track in attracting tech," Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told MarketWatch. "There are opportunities outside of the two coasts." Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta, said the social-networking giant chose Kansas City, Mo., for its "good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners."
KANSAS CITY, MO
AL.com

Ivey: ‘Alabama way of life’ will not drive away businesses

Gov. Kay Ivey today came to the Magic City to tout her economic record as governor, decrying notions that stands on social issues will lose the state valuable business dollars. “Folks want to come to Alabama to do business in Birmingham,” Ivey told members of the Birmingham Business Alliance during...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
freightwaves.com

Enterprise Fleet recap: Future of driver recruitment

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Where the future of driver recruitment is headed. DETAILS: Joe Antoshek, senior editorial researcher at FreightWaves, and Mike Hayden discuss how driver feedback and getting value propositions for driving jobs in front of the right audience are key for driver recruitment and retention.
JOBS
AL.com

Tyson Foods announces $208 million Hanceville facility

Tyson Foods will build a $208 million rendering plant in Hanceville to replace one destroyed last year. The 121,000-square-foot facility will be adjacent to its former River Valley Ingredients rendering plant, which suffering a total loss in a fire in July 2021. The new facility, located in Cullman County, is...
HANCEVILLE, AL
AL.com

Wawa is coming to Alabama. So what’s a Wawa?

Wawa is coming to Alabama! So what’s a Wawa? And will be people get as excited as they did when Buc-ee’s set its sights on the state?. The first question is fairly easy to answer. Wawa is a food market/gas station chain that started with a dairy market in 1964 in the Pennsylvania town of Wawa. It’s a privately held company with more than 950 stores, mostly in East Coast states. The company’s announcement on Monday that it plans a rapid expansion into the Florida Panhandle and Lower Alabama represents a big move into new territory, as the company reaches toward the central Gulf Coast.
ALABAMA STATE
KOLR10 News

Health clinic in Fordland announces waiting room expansion

FORDLAND, Mo. — The Fordland Medical Clinic in Webster County is expanding its waiting room so it can care for more patients. “A lot of our patients do have to travel to Springfield because there are not very many resources out here for us,” said Allie Jackson, Nurse Practitioner. Fordland is a town of about […]
FORDLAND, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centers#Design#S C Dc Blox#Hpc
The Independent

Queen’s Awards for Enterprise announced

Prestigious business awards have been announced for 232 organisations ranging from an online book retailer to a company offering mental health training courses.This year’s Queen’s Awards for Enterprise cover sectors including international trade, innovation and sustainable development.Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: “This country is renowned for its entrepreneurial achievements and there is no greater showcase for it than the Queen’s Awards.“It’s vital we celebrate the success of our businesses and recognise the contributions they make to communities across the country.”This year’s winners include:What were you reading at the weekend?#book #BookTwitter #booklovers pic.twitter.com/PfC1YALoDk— Wob (World of Books) (@Wob_group) April 11, 2022–...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

SaaS demo platform Demostack raises $34M to expand to new markets

With the average employee using at least eight SaaS apps costing $2,884 in subscriptions per month, it’s becoming tougher to compete for enterprise IT dollars. Standing out is key, and demos are among the most powerful tools in a sales team’s arsenal. A survey by Matrix Partners general partner David Skok found that demo close rates range between 20% and 50% for most business-to-business SaaS companies, higher than the typical close rate range in the software industry (about 26% to 30%).
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
AL.com

Dothan Warehouse pumping $8 million into expansion, to hire 25

Logistics services provider Dothan Warehouse has announced another expansion of its Houston County facility, committing $8 million into a 30,000-square-foot enlargement, with plans to hire 25. By the end of the project, the facility will double its trailer parking capacity. The company’s previous $20 million expansion added 75,000 square feet....
DOTHAN, AL
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
pymnts

Restaurants Shift Their Tech Focus From Consumer Experience to Operational Efficiency

For much of 2020 and 2021, restaurants’ efforts to bring digital technology into the in-store experience were centered on improving the experience for consumers. Now, with labor difficulties making it so that restaurants struggle to satisfy even the existing demand, many brands are turning their technological focus to bringing greater efficiency to their day-to-day operations.
TECHNOLOGY
AL.com

Alabama airports move quickly in dropping COVID mask mandates

Alabama’s major airports are following the lead of airlines after a federal judge’s decision Monday voided the national mandate covering the mandatory wearing of masks on airplanes. Airports in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile have all lifted their mask mandates as of this morning. Airlines are also ditching...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
174K+
Followers
48K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy