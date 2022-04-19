ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry, gusty winds will create lots of challenges today

 1 day ago

Strong, gusty winds today will create a lot of issues for us including blowing dust, hazardous crosswinds, and trash on the roads and around your neighborhood. And it’s especially important to stay alert to anything that may cause a fire out in the open, as winds could easily carry it out of control. The warmer southwest winds will help push afternoon temps back into the upper 80s. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a cool down coming before the weekend.

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

