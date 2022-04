New York State is fast-tracking permits for craft breweries to manufacture and sell their products. Yesterday, March 21, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that State Liquor Authority is accepting applications for permits from craft breweries and manufacturers. The permits will give them the ability to make and sell their beverages while their official state liquor license is pending. The new permits can take less than 30 days to be approved. Licenses can take up to six months for approval. Gov. Hochul said,

