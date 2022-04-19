Georgia COVID-19 Data Interactive Map of the State

Several deaths now attributed to COVID-19 occurred days before Feb. 28, 2020, the day health officials originally reported the first death took place in Washington state and the U.S., according to the Washington State Department of Health. The first death attributed to COVID-19 in the state actually happened on Feb....
COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
A European-owned ammunition maker has joined the growing list of gun and gun-equipment manufacturers calling Georgia home. Norma Precision Ammunition, a subsidiary of European ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec, is relocating its U.S. headquarters, manufacturing, and warehousing and distribution operations to Chatham County, near Savannah. It did not say how many jobs the company was bringing.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are still ten Kentucky counties listed in the “high” category in the latest COVID-19 community levels data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The good news, the number of counties in the state in the “high” category is...
ALMOST one million Americans are set to receive a new stimulus check payment. More than 800,000 residents in Maine could get the stimulus check payment after Governor Janet Mills signed the state’s $1.2billion supplemental budget into law on April 20. Lawmakers and cabinet members flanked Mills as she signed...
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic - hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners decided to move forward with plans to increase the minimum wage in the county. The new minimum pay rate for county employees is $15 an hour, officials said on Monday. Every county employee was brought to the new wage or received an 8% compression increase, whichever was greater.
Most people can agree that working a retail job can be quite harrowing at times. Whether it be internal issues, problems with customers, or a whole host of other things that can go wrong, keeping a store running is far from an easy task. Those issues are amplified even further when you're the manager, and sometimes it just becomes too much to handle.
The United State Census Bureau has released some interesting data about population shifts that occurred in 2021 due, in part, to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. First up, the Census Bureau’s data shows a staggering 73% of America’s 3,143 counties experienced what is known as “natural decrease” in 2021.
ATLANTA — New voter registrations have reportedly plunged in Georgia, and some members of Congress want an investigation. One culprit may be a change in a website that helps new Georgia drivers get registered to vote at the same time. For years, Georgia encouraged adults getting new driver’s licenses...
This is an op-ed by Robert Pawlicki, a semi-retired psychologist and Savannah resident. This story contains a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. “Hello, is this Dr. Pawlicki? Can you help me? My...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be in Columbus later Monday afternoon to sign a key piece of his legislative agenda into law. The governor will be at the National Infantry Museum, where he will sign a bill that will exempt taxes on some military retirement pay. The ceremony is scheduled for […]
