Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Rotary Auction has big opening night

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago

The 72nd annual Rotary Auction nearly doubled its opening night effort compared to last year with $143,822 raised through several large Hour Club donations and bids in the main auction.

“We are prepared to present the greatest show in all of Rotary International,” auction chairman Andrew Wilson said as the event kicked off Monday night at the Memorial Building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125L9p_0fDZCNXh00
Rotarians Amy Rogers and Chase Thomas watch bids being placed on boards at the Rotary Auction on Monday, April 18, 2022 in the Memorial Building. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

Wilson hasn’t set a goal for the weeklong auction, but his theme for the event is “A Volunteer Tradition,” reveals his aim. Originally from Tennessee, Wilson said he’s focused on improving his new home county through efforts to support children and education. The auction raises money for Hopkinsville Community College scholarships, tuition loans and community grants.

“I’ve decided to be the change I want to see in Christian County. In the areas of youth and education, and I’ve found a home in Rotary Club of Hopkinsville,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaBg4_0fDZCNXh00
Rotarian Brad Hawkins carries a pedal tractor among dozens of items that will be auctioned this week at the Memorial Building. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

Wilson’s wife, Melissa, and young daughter, Amelia, stood beside him as he made announcements to open the first auction night. The family is expecting their second child in September.

The auction is broadcast on WHOP radio, 98.7 FM, on Spectrum Cable channel 376 and on the Rotary Club’s website. Bids can be placed in person at the Memorial Building or by calling 270-885-7500.

The 2021 auction raised a record $397,832, the club announced on the final night.

The 2022 fundraising effort came out strong with four Chancellor-level donations of $20,000 each to the Hour Club. They are Sue Badgett, Planters Bank, Jennie Stuart Health and a gift in memory of Sarah and Selden Trimble.

The total of cash donations was $134,953. The auction produced $7,453, and the diner and sweet shop brought in $1,416.

The club’s presented its first Rotary Foundation grant, for $5,000, to Men 2 Be, a new mentoring program in Hopkinsville.

On Tuesday, Rotarians will serve lunch from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. The main auction starts at 6 p.m.

Auction Info:

  • Where: Memorial Building, 1202 S. Virginia St.
  • When: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. until the last item is sold Saturday.
  • Watch and Listen: On Hopkinsville Rotary’s website, on WHOP Radio 98.7 FM, or on Spectrum channel 376
  • Bid: Call 270-885-7500
  • Donate: On the club’s Hour and Goat Club site.
  • Eat at the Diner: Lunch hours are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. through Friday; dinner is 5 to 8 p.m. through Saturday
  • Special meals: Smoked chicken on Thursday, fish fry on Friday and ribeye sandwiches on Saturday.

Comments / 0

