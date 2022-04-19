Autogrill shares up 8.5% on report of possible tie-up with Dufry

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday to their highest in two weeks, as chipmakers rallied after solid earnings from U.S. semiconductor companies. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 14.52 points, or 0.53%, to 2,733.21 as of 0138 GMT, marking its highest intraday level since April 6. ** Leading gains, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix rose more than 1% each. Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.23%. ** Investor sentiment in the tech sector improved after positive earnings results from major semiconductor companies in the United States, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of April rose 16.9% year-on-year, while imports jumped 25.5%, bringing the trade balance to a $5.2 billion deficit, customs agency data showed. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 42.7 billion won ($34.59 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Of the total traded issues of 927 on the main KOSPI, the number of advancing shares was 431. ** The won was quoted at 1,234.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.10%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,234.4 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,233.8. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 105.38. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.944%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 3.297%. ($1 = 1,234.5400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee)
