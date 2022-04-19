ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autogrill shares up 8.5% on report of possible tie-up with Dufry

 1 day ago

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill rose 8.5% on Tuesday, triggering an automatic trading suspension, after a Bloomberg report about a potential tie-up with Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry.

A Milan-based analyst said shares were rising on the report, which said Dufry was exploring a possible combination with the Italian group, adding discussions were at a preliminary stage and may not lead to a deal.

Both Autogrill and its parent company Edizione, the holding company of Italy’s Benetton family, were not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulia Segreti; editing by Valentina Za)

