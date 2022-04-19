Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER TODAY AND AGAIN ON FRIDAY DUE TO EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Extremely low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Winds will be from the west between 20 to 30 mph through the evening and winds on Friday will be from the southwest between 35-45 mph. These winds combined with single digit relative humidity values will lead to high fire danger. Conditions on Friday could lead to a potentially active day for fire weather. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, NM113, TX055 and TX056. * WIND...35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO