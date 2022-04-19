ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone slapped her 3 times while improvising during 'The Flight Attendant'

By Zac Ntim
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

Kaley Cuoco attends the 2019 Golden Globes after party.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

  • Sharon Stone slapped Kaley Cuoco in a scene for "The Flight Attendant."
  • Cuoco said the scene was unscripted but later added to the show.
  • "So I'm like, I just got bitch slapped by Sharon Stone," Cuoco said.

Kaley Cuoco told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show that Sharon Stone slapped her in an improvised scene during the production of "The Flight Attendant" season two.

Cuoco stars as an airline worker named Cassie Bowden on the HBO comedy while Stone joined the show as Cuoco's onscreen mother for its highly-anticipated second season. The two were filming an intimate scene when the unscripted slap occurred.

"She was supposed to say, 'I like you, but I don't love you very much. That's what she is supposed to say. She says this line to me, she grabs my face and she whacks me!" Cuoco said of the unscripted moment.

The star and executive producer continued that she and the production's entire crew were stunned by the slap, but Stone quickly explained that she slapped Cuoco because she felt the action would fit with the scene.

"Sharon comes back and said, 'Oh my God, I love you. It just felt right for the scene," Cuoco said. "I was like 'That was incredible. Whoa.' So I'm like, I just got bitch slapped by Sharon Stone."

Cuoco said the slap was later formally added to the scene and Stone continued to slap her during several other takes. At one point, the actress said she had to walk off the set to nurse her face. "Three times I got slapped," she said. "So now I need to ice. And ... I walk out."

The actress added that at one point Stone came to check on her. "I'm like, 'Can we wrap, though, because I think I'm ready to go,'" she continued.

Cuoco welcomed Stone to the series with a thoughtful gift

Variety first reported that Stone had joined "The Flight Attendant" for its second season.

In the show's first season, Cuoco's Cassie, a flight attendant who drinks too much, wakes up after a night of partying with a rich passenger only to find him murdered in her hotel bed. Across 10 episodes, Cassie attempts to solve the murder and exonerate herself.

It has not yet been revealed what the focus of the second season — which premieres April 21 on HBO Max — will be.

During an interview with TV Insider earlier this month , Cuoco said she made a custom coffee mug for Stone as a welcoming gift to the show after she discovered that Stone was a big coffee drinker.

"I was so excited to give it to her and I'm like, 'Oh God, I hope she thinks this is funny. Is she going to think this is the weirdest thing on planet Earth?'" Cuoco said of the gift.

The actor later added that Stone gave her a "big hug" when they first met but she didn't mention the mug.

"I'm like, 'Oh my God, she probably hated the mug, this is so embarrassing,'" Cuoco said of the "Basic Instinct" star.

Cuoco added that Stone had simply forgotten to mention the mug during their initial meeting. According to the actress, Stone liked it so much she later asked Cuoco how she made it and called it "brilliant."

Read the original article on Insider

