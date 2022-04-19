ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in the Final Season?

By Dianna Shen
 1 day ago
It’s been almost two years, but AMC’s crime drama Better Call Saul has finally returned with its sixth and final season. As a spin-off of the beloved Breaking Bad series, Better Call Saul serves as a prequel and follows Jimmy McGill’s transformation from public defender to notorious criminal lawyer as he creates his egocentric alternate persona, Saul Goodman.

After the fifth season aired in 2020, the show, like many others, had to halt its production and delay its release. If you’re looking for a refresher on all that’s happened since we last saw Jimmy (or even if you want to start getting to know him), seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix. For all the information about the sixth and final season, here’s everything you need to know.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN THE FINAL SEASON OF BETTER CALL SAUL?

Better Call Saul is going out with a bang, as season 6 will have a whopping 13 episodes — the largest number the show has ever had in one season! Because of this, season 6 will be split into two parts. The first part consists of seven episodes, while the second part will have six.

WHEN DO NEW EPISODES OF BETTER CALL SAUL PREMIERE?

The final season of Better Call Saul will be broken up in two parts and will air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC, or Tuesdays in the UK via Netflix. The first two episodes (“Wine and Roses” and “Carrot and Stick”) premiered on April 18 and will continue to be released weekly. To ensure you don’t miss a single episode, here’s a quick guide to when each episode drops.

Part 1:

  • Episode 1: April 18, 2022
  • Episode 2: April 18, 2022
  • Episode 3: April 25, 2022
  • Episode 4: May 2, 2022
  • Episode 5: May 9, 2022
  • Episode 6: May 16, 2022
  • Episode 7: May 23, 2022

Part 2:

  • Episode 8: July 11, 2022
  • Episode 9: July 18, 2022
  • Episode 10: July 25, 2022
  • Episode 11: August 1, 2022
  • Episode 12: August 8, 2022
  • Episode 13: August 15, 2022

WHO IS IN THE CAST OF BETTER CALL SAUL?

As always, Bob Odenkirk will be leading the crew as public defender turned sleazy criminal. We will also see Rhea Seehorn return as Kim Wexler, Michael Mando as Nacho Vargo, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring.

Not only that, but it’s also been announced that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their iconic Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Excited for more details? We’ll have to watch to find out how this will play out.

IS THERE A TRAILER FOR THE FINAL SEASON OF BETTER CALL SAUL?

Of course there is! Scroll up for a glimpse of Bob Odenkirk’s final transition from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman.

