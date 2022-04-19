$1,600 worth of clothing stolen, police look for suspects
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking to identify three women after $1,600 worth of clothing items were stolen from Victoria’s Secret.
According to the Greenville Police Department, three women went into Victoria’s Secret on April 11.
Police said that several items were stolen, which were estimated to be $1,600.
Anyone with information about these women's identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
