‘Love, Death + Robots’ Volume 3 Trailer Reveals Giant People, Alien Menaces, and Bad-Mouthed Robots

It’s hard to believe that we haven’t had a new season of Stranger Things since 2019. But after years of anticipation, the new trailer for the fourth and final installment of the Duffer Brothers’ mega-popular sci-fi series has finally come out — and it looks absolutely bonkers. This season begins several months after the Battle of Starcourt Mall in the Stranger Things Season 3 finale, and sees the characters initially trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. Additionally, the core group of characters has become scattered, and the tone of the show is leaning much more into that of a horror film than earlier installments. But, as always, there is a lighter side to the trailer as well: and this time, in true Stranger Things fashion, it’s the copious '80s references that have become one of the show’s trademarks.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO