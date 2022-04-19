ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love, Death + Robots’ Volume 3 Trailer Reveals Giant People, Alien Menaces, and Bad-Mouthed Robots

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix unveiled a teaser and the first look images at the third volume of Love, Death + Robots, the critically acclaimed sci-fi animated series. The images come with a highly-anticipated release date for the third volume of the show, which comes to Netflix this May. The teaser compares the...

collider.com

The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Real-Life 'Halo' Boots Put You in Master Chief's Shoes

Halo's Master Chief is famous for never taking off his helmet. But now you can at least get your hands on his boots, with new footwear inspired by the iconic Xbox games and upcoming Paramount Plus TV show. Wolverine, the venerable maker of tough footwear for hard work and hard...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Choose or Die': Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

There have been a lot of horror movies lately that use social media and modern apps to deliver their frights. Choose or Die on the other hand opts to go old school. The cursed videogame in Netflix’s new film won’t let the fact that it’s a text-based adventure from the 80s keep it from terrorizing both the protagonists and audiences.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Love, Death & Robots returns in May with more love, death, and robots

The next season of Love, Death & Robots is just around the corner, premiering on Netflix on May 20. The adult animated anthology is full of hardcore “mature, messed-up” shorts, though the actual amount of love, death, and-slash-or robots definitely varies from short to short. Love, Death &...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
laptopmag.com

Kingdom Hearts 4: Star Wars rumors, crossover theories and everything we know so far

Kingdom Hearts 4 is the upcoming mainline entry in the iconic franchise that meshes Disney properties with Final Fantasy’s aesthetic and characters, all wrapped up in an original story about the magic of friendship. It’s also about a lot of other stuff, but explaining every one of the franchise’s plot points would require a novel that rivals the length of George R.R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones.
VIDEO GAMES
TVGuide.com

5 Addictive Anime Series to Watch While You Wait for More Attack on Titan

After nine years and nearly 90 episodes, the wildly popular anime Attack on Titan is wrapping up the second part of its final season, purportedly bringing Eren Yeager's epic story to a close. The finale, titled "The Dawn of Humanity," arrives on Crunchyroll and Hulu on April 3 in the United States, and on April 4 in Japan.
COMICS
Collider

All the ‘80s Pop Culture References in the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer

It’s hard to believe that we haven’t had a new season of Stranger Things since 2019. But after years of anticipation, the new trailer for the fourth and final installment of the Duffer Brothers’ mega-popular sci-fi series has finally come out — and it looks absolutely bonkers. This season begins several months after the Battle of Starcourt Mall in the Stranger Things Season 3 finale, and sees the characters initially trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. Additionally, the core group of characters has become scattered, and the tone of the show is leaning much more into that of a horror film than earlier installments. But, as always, there is a lighter side to the trailer as well: and this time, in true Stranger Things fashion, it’s the copious '80s references that have become one of the show’s trademarks.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

Everything Everywhere All at Once Is a Mind-Bending Multiverse Fantasy

The term multiverse has gone from a buzzword in theoretical physics to a tenet of blockbuster storytelling. If filmmakers want one Spider-Man to shake another one’s hand on-screen, or if studios need to explain how multiple actors can play Batman across different movies, then they can always lean on the notion of parallel universes. In Everything Everywhere All at Once, the multiverse crashes into the mundane, as the film uses comic-book logic to pose a question nearly everyone has asked themselves at some point: What if my life had gone in another direction?
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Distractify

'Love, Death + Robots' Volume 2 Recap — Inside the Shorts

In a cryptic, almost satirical teaser, Love, Death + Robots recently announced that Volume 3 is just around the corner. The anthology series is an imaginative showcase by different creators in the world of animation, presenting short films geared toward a mature audience. As the trailer portends, the new volume is coming "extreming soon," whatever that means. We can certainly expect more stylized stories and hyperviolent content, but here's a recap on what the series is all about.
COMICS
Collider

'Angelyne' Trailer Reveals Emmy Rossum's "Glow in the Dark Queen of the Universe"

It’s been a while since we last heard from Angelyne, the upcoming limited series that Peacock debuts next month. With the premiere fast approaching, it’s high time we got a full trailer that provides a deeper look into the story. The series centers around the title character played by Emmy Rossum. With a single stage name and wearing pink from head to toe, Angelyne became famous in 1980s Los Angeles by simply posing in iconic billboards that had her name and no other information.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

8 Best Fictional Crime Series To Watch If You Love 'Peaky Blinders'

Critically acclaimed BBC original TV show Peaky Blinders has reached its final destination. The series, which managed to capture the audience’s heart from the very moment it premiered, has, of course, to this day been extremely treasured and properly estimated by millions. Creator Steven Knight has already confirmed that...
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC

