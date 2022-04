With the city soon to resume dine-in service after 6pm and bars still temporarily shut, one important question is on everyone's minds – “where's a good place to grab after-work drinks?” Well, technically, bars with catering businesses can operate, and a slew of these drinking joints are reopening from Thursday to welcome thirsty imbibers. This month, there are also a few bars that are joining Hong Kong's vibrant drinking culture, and one of them is The Social Den, a 'reinterpreted tropical drinkery' which will be having its soft opening on April 21.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO