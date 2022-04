MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Health Services held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center expansion and renovation project. The event marked the start of a $66.9 million construction project to transform the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center into a statewide resource for intensive mental health services. Currently, the facility only serves boys, but its programming will become available to girls once the project is complete.

