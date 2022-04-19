Watervliet Police recovers 4 ‘ghost guns’

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On April 16, the Watervliet Police Department investigated the alleged unlawful possession of a firearm by a resident of 747 Broadway. After conducting a search warrant, with help from the Colonie Police Department’s Special Service Team, four illegally possessed, untraceable “ghost guns” were recovered.

Two men, each from Watervliet, were arrested after police found the guns. Police say, Harry Brust, 34, one of the men arrested, was already a convicted felon. “Harry Brust is a convicted felon and is aware he is prohibited from possessing any firearm. To avoid this mandate, Brust resorted to the illegal purchase of untraceable ‘ghost guns’ which have become a growing threat throughout many communities,” said Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni.

Charges:

Joseph Williamson, 38

Harry Brust, 34 (Photos: Watervliet Police)

Harry Brust, 34, of Watervliet

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felonies)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Misdemeanors)

Joseph Williamson, 38, Watervliet

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felonies)

Four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Misdemeanors)

Both Brust and Williamson were arraigned in Watervliet City Court and sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. “The Watervliet Police Department, along with our law enforcement partners, will never stop the dangerous and complex work to eliminate gun violence from our streets,” concluded Centanni.

