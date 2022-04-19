Power outages in the North Country

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
A quick-moving, multi-faceted Nor'easter will bring heavy rain, possible flooding, damaging winds that could knock out power, with some areas farther north seeing significant snowfall. The current projected time frame for the storm is from early Monday evening, April 18 until around 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. Rainfall totals from...
More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
The New York State Police announced the following arrests from Oneida, Madison and Herkimer counties:. • Gavin I. Becraft, 19, of Oneida, was charged on Thursday, April 14, in Vernon with one count of second-degree menacing. • Frank E. Elias, 83, of Rome, was charged on Wednesday, April 13, in...
Did you know that there is a sunken ship in the Niagara River? The Iron Scow sank over 100 years ago and has just been sitting there with a portion of the vessel sticking out of the water. Now the ship is on the move again and headed toward the brink of Niagara Falls!
On April 1, 1987, April Fools Day, no one was laughing when one of the worst natural disasters occurred in Maine. For those that were there, they will never forget the "Great Flood of 1987." I remember it very well. I was 16 at the time and remember seeing the...
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (Tuesday 4/12 at 10 a.m.): Here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The area of uncertainty remains for southeast North Dakota due to the potential for some rain mixing in as we go through the storm, lessening snow totals. Anticipate widespread impacts through Thursday with difficult to impossible travel conditions.
Thousands of people are without power across the Mohawk Valley Tuesday following a snowstorm that brought powerlines down across the region. Heavy, wet snow started falling overnight and is expected to continue into the afternoon. Most areas have seen a general accumulation of 5 to 12 inches of snow. As...
The snow and cold are not quite over yet for Western New York as another round of arctic weather is coming our way this weekend. We are looking for a major cool down this Saturday and Sunday before a snowy blast will hit the region on Sunday and Monday. According to WIVB's Mike Cejka Tweeted out that a couple of inches is expected across much of Western New York with some spots picking up to almost 6 inches of snow.
If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
A STORM bringing heavy rainfall and tornado warnings will batter through southern states today before hammering the east coast with snow this weekend. As Americans welcomed the much-anticipated spring season last weekend, a late winter storm will bring cold and wet weather to several states. Heavy rain and strong winds...
All eyes are on next week's much-hyped storm system that appears likely to deliver multiple days of severe storms to the central and southern U.S., and a snowstorm on the northern side of the storm track. Minnesota could get a variety of weather, including rain, thunderstorms, sleet, freezing rain and...
A massive Nor'Easter will impact much of New York state over the next 24 hours and it will bring plenty of snow with it as well. This massive snowstorm is expected to impact much of New York in the south and east and some areas could get up to a foot of snow from this storm.
