East Rutherford, NJ

Albert Breer makes 2022 NFL draft predictions for Giants

By Dan Benton
 2 days ago
The New York Giants are going to take an offensive tackle in the 2022 NFL draft. In fact, it’s extremely likely that a tackle will be Joe Schoen’s first-ever pick as the team’s general manager.

With the No. 5 and No. 7 overall selections in tow, the Giants are going to have a shot at the cream of the crop. But therein lies the debate. Which of the top three offensive tackles — Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu and Charles Cross — sits atop the throne?

In predicting what each team will do in next week’s draft, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated settled on Cross for the Giants.

One thing I feel comfortable saying is that new GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll aren’t going to press a need here. And when I tell you I’ve heard them connected to Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross, you might think that’d be a reach at No. 5. I’m here to tell you it wouldn’t be.

One executive told me this week that he believes Cross is the best player in the draft, regardless of position. Another wouldn’t go quite that far, but could see how one of his peers reached that conclusion: “You could argue he’s the best player, no doubt. He starts to bore you, it’s so easy for him. … The way he redirects, the way he plants his outside foot and explodes, no one beats him with speed, no one crosses his face and beats him, he just doesn’t lose much.”

Cross to the Giants isn’t just smoking at this point, it’s erupted into a full-fledged fire. And with each passing day, more and more gasoline is tossed on the flames.

At No. 7 overall, Breer has Big Blue going with Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. But there is one caveat…

We’re back to the Giants, and this is where I’ll tell you that I believe both New York teams will look to move one of their top-10 picks out to next year’s draft. The thing is, as I just said, I’m not sure what someone would be coming up for at this stage of the game. Maybe it’d be Thibodeaux. Maybe it’d be Sauce Gardner. Both have good potential. Both play premium positions. Or maybe someone will want a quarterback.

Although Thibodeaux makes sense in this spot, Breer alluded to something that’s even more likely: a trade.

The Giants haven’t been shy about their desire to acquire more 2023 NFL draft capitol and Schoen has already said he’s “open to everything” so long as it helps the team. Factor in their extremely limited salary cap space and it makes complete sense for New York to trade out of No. 7 (or even No. 5 as some recent reports have suggested).

If New York does stay in place with both picks, they can’t go wrong with Cross and Thibodeaux.

