Environment

Recycling robotics firm Glacier emerges from stealth with $4.5M

By Brian Heater
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“While working at Bain, I found myself developing dual interests in industrials and consumer goods,” Hu tells TechCrunch. “Recycling automation is uniquely positioned at the intersection of those two industries — we’re building infrastructure to handle the byproducts of our consumerism. When you also factor in my experience scaling several high-growth...

The Independent

Scientists figure out how to store solar energy for 18 years

Scientists have discovered a way to capture solar energy and store it for nearly two decades, before releasing it when it is needed.Using a system called molecular solar thermal energy storage (MOST), researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China developed an ultra-thin chip to act as a thermoelectric generator.“This is a radically new way of generating electricity from solar energy,” said Kasper Moth-Poulsen, a professor at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers who led the research.“It means that we can use solar energy to produce electricity regardless of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Supply chain woes? Say hi to the world's smartest forklift

A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Rugged’s construction layout robots land $9.4M

Of course, that was before the great pandemic automation acceleration that’s occurred in the intervening two to three years. Now, it seems, construction is a prime target for robotics. Pandemics happen, people get sick — but construction, it seems, never stops. Rugged’s tech isn’t designed to replace humans on the job site, but rather to increase accuracy — but even so, it seems the firm is benefiting from increased interest.
TECHNOLOGY
Person
Jeff Immelt
TechCrunch

Here’s why Brex just paid $90M for 10-person software startup Pry Financials

Founded in 2019, San Francisco-based financial planning software startup Pry raised $4.2 million in venture funding last year in a seed round of funding. Investors include Y Combinator, Global Founders Capital and Pioneer Fund, among others. The company’s software targets seed to Series B companies. Originally, Brex was a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BMW CEO warns against electric-only strategy

NEW YORK (Reuters) -BMW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said companies must be careful not to become too dependent on a select few countries by focusing only on electric vehicles, adding that there was still a market for combustion engine cars. “When you look at the technology coming out, the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
Agriculture Online

Meet Xaver, the swarm robot concept from Fendt

AGCO senior product manager Rawley Hicks explains the new swarm robot concept from Fendt. The company displayed this technology, called Xaver, at the 2022 National Ag Day celebration held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This was Xaver’s first public appearance in the United States.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Best practices for solar water production technologies

We need consensus to accurately evaluate the performance and potential of emerging water production technologies, such as solar evaporation and atmospheric water harvesting. Here we recommend practices that would allow a fair basis to compare different studies, and help to align research input with actual demand. Ensuring a sustainable supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Recycling of autophagosomal components from autolysosomes by the recycler complex

Autolysosomes contain components from autophagosomes and lysosomes. The contents inside the autolysosomal lumen are degraded during autophagy, while the fate of autophagosomal components on the autolysosomal membrane remains unknown. Here we report that the autophagosomal membrane components are not degraded, but recycled from autolysosomes through a process coined in this study as autophagosomal components recycling (ACR). We further identified a multiprotein complex composed of SNX4, SNX5 and SNX17 essential for ACR, which we termed 'recycler'. In this, SNX4 and SNX5 form a heterodimer that recognizes autophagosomal membrane proteins and is required for generating membrane curvature on autolysosomes, both via their BAR domains, to mediate the cargo sorting process. SNX17 interacts with both the dynein"“dynactin complex and the SNX4"“SNX5 dimer to facilitate the retrieval of autophagosomal membrane components. Our discovery of ACR and identification of the recycler reveal an important retrieval and recycling pathway on autolysosomes.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rare overhaul of powerful US nuclear test reactor completed

Scientists at the Idaho National Laboratory have completed a rare overhaul of one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors and normal operations are expected to resume later this spring, officials said Monday.The 11-month outage at the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Test Reactor, or ATR, in eastern Idaho allowed a core overhaul that's done, on average, about every 10 years. The changeout was the sixth since the reactor started operating in 1967 and the first in 17 years.“Overall, I’m very pleased with the ATR workforce and teamwork they demonstrated during the longest and most complex outage in...
INDUSTRY
Symphony Science

The Rocket Engine That Proves Solar Thermal Propulsion

The Rocket Engine That Proves Solar Thermal Propulsion Isn't Just A Crazy Theory. It may not sound like much, but Jason Benkoski and his team have just demonstrated solar thermal propulsion, a previously theoretical type of solar-powered rocket engine. With advances in materials science and engineering, Jason Benkosky and colleagues have demonstrated the viability of concepts with the first solar thermal engine prototype. According to Jason Benkoski and his team, he has just shown a solar thermal engine that was once considered theoretical and often considered science fiction.
Axios

Biden expanding drilling leases despite climate goals

The Biden administration's leasing policy finds a White House grappling with the dueling pressures of tight energy markets and a fast-warming planet. Catch up fast: The Interior Department will resume selling oil-and-gas leases on federal lands but raise the fees companies must pay on what they produce, the agency said Friday afternoon.
POTUS
The Independent

Shanghai warns some residents may have to live at their workplaces after it lifts citywide lockdown

As China seeks to lift the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, city officials have warned that some people may have to stay at their workplaces even after they ease restrictions. Officials in China’s financial capital said over the weekend that businesses should start to plan a “closed-loop management” system, where workers would live on site and test regularly for the virus, reported The New York Times.But they did not provide a timeline of when that could happen.The city has emerged as the epicenter of a new wave of Covid cases with over 320,000 infections since early March, when the surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Next Web

Microsoft looks poised to dominate the quantum computing industry

Microsoft Azure recently announced that its quantum computing research teams had invented “a new kind of qubit” based on elusive, never-before-demonstrated properties of physics. According to the Redmond company, this will allow it to build scalable quantum computers capable of solving the hardest problems facing humanity. So, is...
SOFTWARE

