CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season, connecting during a nine-run second inning as the Cleveland Guardians roughed up Dallas Keuchel and routed the sloppy Chicago White Sox 11-1 Wednesday in a doubleheader opener.Cleveland won at home for the first time with its new name. The Guardians had lost their first three at Progressive Field this season.The Guardians got eight straight hits off Keuchel (1-1), who allowed a career-high 10 runs and 10 hits before the former Cy Young Award winner was pulled with no outs in the second.Chicago didn't help its left-hander too...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO