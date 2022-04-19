ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

H-E-B partners with TPWF to enhance conservation in Texas

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 1 day ago

Due to a new partnership with H-E-B, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation will be able to do more to conserve the state’s wild things and wild places, a press release stated.

The Texas grocery retailer will donate a portion of all sales proceeds from its Field & Future by H-E-B line of sustainable products to support TPWF’s efforts to conserve the state’s wildlife, habitat and natural resources.

“H-E-B is an iconic Texas company, and this new partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, our official nonprofit partner, is incredibly exciting,” Carter Smith, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director, stated in the press release. “It’s fitting that the Field & Future line of products will benefit conservation projects across Texas, and we’re deeply grateful for this new partnership.”

Field & Future by H-E-B, which the company launched last year, is an environmentally minded brand of household, personal care and baby products, the press release detailed. The brand is made with recycled or recyclable content, biodegradable formulas or plant-based ingredients and without over 165 harsh chemicals. Currently, there are nearly 100 Field & Future by H-E-B products on the shelf, including dish soap, body wash, bath tissue, baby diapers, as well as trash bags and bags for recyclables, which are made from up to 65 percent and 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic from H-E-B facilities, respectively.

“We know H-E-B and our customers have a shared commitment in protecting the land, water and air of Texas for generations to come,” Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, stated in the press release. “With our Field & Future by H-E-B line, we are able to deepen our long-standing partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife and further our shared goals of environmental sustainability and conservation of our beautiful state.”

TPWF supports a wide range of conservation projects across the state, including coastal conservation along the Texas Gulf Coast, black bear restoration in West Texas and the establishment of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in North Texas, the state’s newest state park, expected to open next year.

“Since 1991, TPWF has invested more than $220 million in Texas conservation projects, and this significant commitment from H-E-B will enable us to do even more to conserve the wild things and wild places of Texas for future generations,” Mike Greene, TPWF Board of Trustees Chairman, stated in the press release. “We are honored to partner with a company that has been beloved by generations of Texans and look forward to working with them to make Texas a great place to live and enjoy the outdoors.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Kroger was once H-E-B's main competitor in San Antonio

Kroger is making its return to San Antonio as a delivery service. However, it's hard to believe that Kroger grocery stores were once the alternative to San Antonio's grocery giant. Nowadays its between H-E-B or Walmart. Maybe you can throw Costco or Sam's in there. But in the early 1990s,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H E B#Wildlife Conservation#North Texas#Texas Gulf Coast#Food Drink#Tpwf#Wildlife Foundation#The Field Future
The El Paso Times

Beto O’Rourke: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is 'causing chaos on the border'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is "causing chaos on the border" and driving up inflation in Texas with his border security measures. "This is the inflation governor," O'Rourke said. "But here is the other thing he is doing — he is not making our border communities or our state any safer or more secure. Folks, he is causing chaos on the border." ...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Power 95.9

Texas ’10 Most Wanted’ Fugitive James Bishop Captured in Oregon

Remember a couple of weeks ago when we featured this guy? He was the official DPS Featured Fugitive for the month of March 2022, James Bishop. We are happy to report that he is back in custody following his arrest on March 28 near Ashland, Ore. His reward was up to $8500 but in this case, no Crime Stoppers reward will be paid.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

New H-E-B on Walnut Ave. in New Braunfels set to open in spring with expanded offerings, True Texas BBQ, more

A new H-E-B under construction next to the existing 651 S. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, store will soon open to customers and take the place of the existing grocery store. Originally opened in 1994, the store was the first H-E-B location to open in the city, said Katy Segler, a top store leader for the New Braunfels H-E-B. The roughly 76,000-square-foot grocery store was later joined by two additional stores located on FM 306 and Hwy. 46 that were built to accommodate the growing population. Both stores have larger footprints than the first location.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KLST/KSAN

University of Texas Exes unites in Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KSAN) – The University of Texas alumni’s in the Concho Valley area attended a Texas Exes luncheon at the Riverview Restaurant on Wednesday, April 20th. Chris Plonsky, who has worked for UT for over 30 years and is the top woman in UT Athletics Department, spoke at the longhorn-filled event. Plonksy has […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
411
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy