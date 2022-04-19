ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Detailed Look At The sacai x Nike Cortez

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell before the LDWaffle — which effectively molded sneaker culture’s impression of Chitose Abe’s work — sacai released an Air Max 90 and Dunk High, both of which were far simpler than anything they’ve put out as of recent. And while long-forgotten, the two models...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Goes Kermit Green

The Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary hasn’t been officially unveiled by the brand, but dozens of pairs have been previewed via various methods, suggesting the occasion will be one for the history books. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design emerged in a two-tone arrangement that harkens back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

THE BACKBONE OF NIKE

The game’s best relied on Nike Air Max for four quarters of support. The evolution of Nike Basketball hinges on its innovation, and Air Max was a big leap forward for the brand – a leap that may have separated itself from the pack. But the value of Air Max doesn’t restrict itself with performance. Nike first brought Air Max to its footwear with the Air Revolution and eventually the Air Jordan 3. Later, larger volume Air Max appeared in Charles Barkley’s most popular signature shoe – the Air Max CB ‘94, a shoe that recently returned to stores. The Air Max Penny, the debut model for Penny Hardaway, also boasted a big bubble at the heel, and for that it goes down in history as one of the best sneakers of the 1990s.
APPAREL
Person
Pharrell
Person
Bill Bowerman
sneakernews.com

Acid Wash Denim Is Also Outfitting The Nike Air Max 97

In the span of the past few months, acid wash denim has become of immense interest for Nike, as they’ve applied the fabric to everything from the Blazer Mid to the Air Jordan 1 Low. And now, the Air Max 97, too, will join in on the fun, pairing the treated material with hits of red and white.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

A Release Date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces

Following early looks and rumors, we now have a release date for the Off-White™ x. Expected to release in both “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black,” the takes on the classic lifestyle silhouette are set to continue the late Virgil Abloh‘s partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The shoe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Dunk#Ldwaffle#Vaporwaffle
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike LeBron 19 Doernbecher

Officially unveiled in late February at a special virtual event, the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2022 was finally introduced to the public, boasting six unique designs created by child-patients of OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. The LeBron 19, seen here via official images, was designed by 14-year-old Sam David Phelps; an avid fan of hoops, Sam David dreams of playing for the U.S. men’s wheelchair basketball team and continues to sharpen his game playing for the Portland WheelBlazers.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Shows Up In USA Colors

We are mere weeks away from Opening Day of the 2022 MLB Season and not one of the 162 games will be cancelled after both the owners and the MLBPA came to agreements earlier this month. Nike, the official jersey outfitter of the league, has been slowly inserting more of the sneaker aspect to the diamond, and there’s no better athlete to lead the charge than Ken Griffey Jr., the Hall-Of-Fame slugger that has the best footwear imprint in MLB history.
MLB
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Delivers Another Bred Colorway

Thanks to Jordan Brand and the ever-beloved Air Jordan 1, “Bred” — Black + Red, for the uninitiated — has become synonymous with sneaker culture as a whole. And whenever a silhouette outside the core Jumpman line-up makes use of said color combination, it’s very obvious where its influences originate.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Here Are the Adidas Yeezys That Are Reportedly Releasing in April

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that Adidas Yeezy fans will have plenty of releases to look forward to in April. Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram revealed on Instagram yesterday about what Adidas Yeezy sneakers are releasing next month. According to the Yeezy insider, the drops will include three new releases and the return of a beloved style. The April drops for Kanye West’s Adidas line kick off with the debut of the Yeezy QNTM...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “Sun Club” Collection Shines Onto The Air Max 90

The “Nike Sun Club” collection has been teased well ahead of summer. And while no launch date is in sight, the lineup continues to promise more warm weather-inspired styles. The latest?: Another Nike Air Max 90. Akin to accompanying Air Force 1 pairs, the newly-surfaced offering indulges in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Appears In A “Black/Purple” Colorway

While beloved for its on-the-court colorways, the Nike Air More Uptempo has gone on to garner attention off-the-court for its experimental, retro arrangements since the mid-1990s. Recently, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette emerged in a clean “Black” and “Purple” color combination. Akin to a newly-surfaced “Black/Royal” pair,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Vans Is Suing MSCHF Over Its Wavy Baby Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. MSCHF is at it again. The Brooklyn-based art collective has been hit with another lawsuit, this time from Vans. According to a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York on Thursday, Vans argues that MSCHF “blatantly and unmistakably copied Vans’ trademarks and trade dress” as it relates to the marketing, advertising and product packaging for its Wavy Baby shoe. MSCHF started marketing the shoe in question, the MSCHF x Tyga “Wavy Baby, last month. The sneaker is set to launch April 18 and appears to be based on the classic Vans Old-Skool silhouette,...
BUSINESS
sneakernews.com

Cream-Colored, Cross-Stitched Panels Land On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

As the Swoosh continues to build out the Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary, the company has outfitted Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design in a mix of high-profile collaborations and solo efforts. For the model’s latest ensemble, the latter category grows by one, as a simple color palette and non-standard cross-stitched panels land on the sneaker.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Royal And Volt Pair Up On The Nike Air Max 90

The Air Max 90 has served as a willing and ready canvas for wild experimentation and dissection. While many of the upcoming releases we see are of the standard model like the one visualized here, Nike has presented several options with modifications both extensive and subtle such as the Terrascape/Futura and the Jewel-swoosh iterations.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Tinker Hatfield's Nike Zoom Court Dragon

Undeniably a major part of ‘s history, legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield is still designing more silhouettes. Recently surfacing, we now have a first look at Hatfield’s “Nike Zoom Court Dragon” model which mixes elements of ’90s basketball and tennis sneakers. The shoe features a...
APPAREL

