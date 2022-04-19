ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

By Emanuel Wallace
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile things aren't quite back to normal, as there was...

www.clevescene.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
MetroTimes

Everyone we saw at the Poppy show at the Crofoot in metro Detroit

Genre-bending pop-metal-electronic YouTube star Poppy played to a packed crowd at Pontiac's Crofoot Ballroom. The "Never Find My Place" tour is the musician's first tour after having to cancel her 2020 "I Disagree" tour amid the pandemic. The show was previously scheduled to be at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit,...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

This Interesting Lapeer County Barn Home Has Bedrooms in Its Silo

There are a lot of interesting homes for sale throughout Michigan but this is the first one we've seen that has bedrooms in what used to be a silo. This 2,200 sq. ft. home is located on Hunter's Creek Road in Metamora, literally across the street from my parent's house. I noticed it was for sale while I was visiting my parents on Easter Sunday. I just had to see what it looked like on the inside as I've been wondering for years.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Green
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate 4/20 with these Metro Detroit plant-based businesses

Consuming cannabis has come a long way. From smoking a bowl to infused tea, there are many different ways to get elevated. Metro Detroit has a long history with the psychoactive drug -- from Hash Bash to Green Mile, the idea of marijuana usage is everywhere. According to the CDC,...
DETROIT, MI
Mashed

The Detroit Hot Dog Feud That's Been Raging For Decades

As long as people have been on this planet there have been feuds. Whether it was the Hatfield family versus the McCoy family feud of the late 1800s, the Pazzi family versus the Medici family of Florence, Italy back in the 1400s, or even rivals Michael and Fredo Corleone in the classic film "The Godfather," real or fictional — mankind seems to foster more than a slight interest in feuds. While obviously, an "us versus them" mentality is not a good mindset to have, we at least take comfort in knowing that no one would get into a rivalry over something so simple as a hot dog, right? Well allegedly, in downtown Detroit, Michigan there are two hot dog stands that have been nursing a grudge against one another that's as red hot as the franks it serves.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
97.5 NOW FM

Ginger Zee Exposes The Nation To Michigan’s Crappy Roads

At least now the whole country knows what our roads are like. Maybe they'll send help. Apparently, Electric Vehicles Are Quiet Until You Hit Michigan. Zee, a former Michigan resident who grew up in Rockford, is taking a cross country road trip to demonstrate the effectiveness of electric cars for ABC's Good Morning America. And guess what she encountered in her home state?
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Why Is Mickey Mouse Sculpted On This Old Detroit School House?

I recently came a cross a really strange feed on Facebook where someone had noticed that on the crossroads of Kercheval and St Jean in Detroit, there appears to be somewhat of an old school house that at the very top center, has a sculpting of Mickey Mouse on it. What's really strange is there are only rumors of why it's there, yet I've not seen one piece of legit information from anyone or on any kind of Disney site. There is one interesting theory on Reddit however, but it seems a little over the top for just one show:
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

You can’t recycle these 7 things curbside in Michigan, even though you want to

Sometimes, an item just feels like it should be thrown in the recycling bin. But you may not be guessing right. And that can cause big problems for local recycling programs. If an item is not on the approved list for your local recycling program, it’s probably because they can’t manage it appropriately. Michigan EGLE identified seven items that are commonly misunderstood as things you can recycle in the state:
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where to recycle batteries in Metro Detroit

Recycling plastic, paper or glass is easy. But when it comes to batteries, you may need to look a little harder. Batteries are not accepted as curbside recycling, and even some local recycling centers won’t take them. What gives? Well, batteries present a challenge for various reasons. It is...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy