Saint Paul, MN

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

luthersem.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerse 14The Lord is my strength and my might; he has become my salvation. Verse 15There are glad songs of victory in the tents of the righteous: "The right hand of the Lord does valiantly;. Verse 16the right hand of the Lord is exalted; the right hand of the...

www.luthersem.edu

AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Jesus made a choice to help us

It happens when I see Easter candy. Purple, green and orange jelly beans. Bright yellow marshmallow chicks. Somewhere in between packages of egg dye and colorful woven baskets, a thought filters through my brain. What if Jesus had said “no”?. Many people know Jesus died a terrible death...
RELIGION
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1800-years-old manuscript claims Jesus sometime misused his power.

Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.
allthatsinteresting.com

How Tall Was Jesus? According To Researchers, Not Very

While the Bible says nothing about Jesus Christ's height, scholars have a good idea how tall Jesus was based on how average people looked when he was alive. The Bible is filled with information about Jesus Christ. It describes his birthplace, explains his mission on Earth, and paints an intense picture of his crucifixion. But how tall was Jesus?
RELIGION
The Guardian

Starwatch: April pink moon to coincide with Passover moon

This Saturday there will be the first full moon of northern spring. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the traditional name for the April moon is the “pink moon”. It derives from the fact that at this time of year in eastern North America, the Phlox subulata wild flower comes into bloom, spreading carpets of pink flowers across the ground.
Fox News

Pope Francis: 'A worldly priest' is just 'a clericalized pagan'

Pope Francis told an audience that any priest that indulges in "worldliness" is no better than a "pagan." The Roman pontiff told the audience at his Thursday homily that "idolatry" was a persisting problem among Christians, though not always easily recognizable. The pope claimed that "spiritual worldliness," "pragmatism," and "functionalism" all continued to dilute and corrupt both clergy and laity.
RELIGION
The Independent

At 97, Mormon president becomes oldest in church history

The president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became the faith's oldest leader in history on Thursday at 97 years, seven months and six days.President Russell Nelson, a former heart surgeon, has led the faith known widely as the Mormon church since 2018 and oversees everything from the church's multibillion-dollar financial holdings to church doctrine and policy. Members of the faith believe the president-prophet receives divine revelation and direct word from God.Church presidents serve until they die.Nelson's surpasses the previous oldest church president, Gordon B. Hinckley, who died in 2008 at the age of 97...
RELIGION
americanmilitarynews.com

President Biden releases Easter message – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday in recognition of Easter. Jill and I join fellow Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday — a day of joy and hope, of renewal and rebirth. Once again, Holy Week has taken us on a journey from sorrow to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Student Dies While Re-Enacting Jesus' Crucifixion On Good Friday

A college student in Nigeria collapsed on the ground and died while re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday. The audience members reportedly thought it was all a part of the show. The deceased, identified as Sule Ambrose, 25, participated in the Passion Play, a dramatic portrayal of Christ's crucifixion,...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual

Pope Francis has celebrated Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark Holy Thursday, hours before he was expected at an Italian prison to perform a foot-washing ritual for a dozen inmates in a gesture of humility. Attending the Mass were some 1,800 priests. Francis in his homily advised priests not to focus on worldly concerns such as power, planning and bureaucracy. He exhorted them to “serve, with a clear conscience, the holy and faithful people of God.” Francis made no reference to decades of scandals involving priests who sexually abused children and were often transferred from parish to parish...
RELIGION

