Ubisoft is reportedly developing a new battle royale game. Ubisoft has already dabbled in the battle royale space multiple times now. Its first effort was a game known as Hyper Scape which came to an end earlier this year. The game captured a decent-sized audience amidst the rise of battle royale games, but given the intense competition, it struggled to stay relevant. Games like Fortnite and Apex Legends were too big to compete against, leaving Hyper Scape to die. In 2021, Ubisoft announced it was working on a Ghost Recon game with a battle royale mode, which seems like a better fit for the publisher and one that may be able to find a dedicated audience that can keep it alive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO