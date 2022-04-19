ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group details decline in Black homeownership in new report

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsFW9_0fDZ2DOI00
WPXI Pittsburgh Skyline Drone 11 over Pittsburgh in March, 2021. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s rate of Black homeownership continues to lag that of the white majority as well as averages for the state as a whole, a dynamic that has helped to cause the city’s Black population to decrease by more than 10,000 residents over the last decade.

That’s one of the findings in a new report called “A Decade in for Black Homeownership in Pittsburgh” newly published by the Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group.

Just released as Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor, completes his first 100 days in office, the new report further details the city’s and region’s challenging environment for Blacks to get mortgages and buy homes, challenges that may be getting worse amid increasing housing values.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
WSAV-TV

The Black homeownership gap on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (STACKER) – When the Fair Housing Act of 1968 was signed into law, it prohibited home sale discrimination based on race — a huge step forward for Black Americans and other minorities. At that point in history, minority groups regularly faced clear, outright discrimination regarding the selling, rental, or financing of housing, and the law worked to level the housing market playing field for all people.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania residents could get direct payments

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeownership#Mortgage#Racism#Cox Media Group
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
102K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy