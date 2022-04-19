Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group details decline in Black homeownership in new report

WPXI Pittsburgh Skyline Drone 11 over Pittsburgh in March, 2021. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s rate of Black homeownership continues to lag that of the white majority as well as averages for the state as a whole, a dynamic that has helped to cause the city’s Black population to decrease by more than 10,000 residents over the last decade.

That’s one of the findings in a new report called “A Decade in for Black Homeownership in Pittsburgh” newly published by the Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group.

Just released as Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor, completes his first 100 days in office, the new report further details the city’s and region’s challenging environment for Blacks to get mortgages and buy homes, challenges that may be getting worse amid increasing housing values.

