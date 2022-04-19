Woman charged with OUI after driving through barricades on General Pierce Bridge in Montague

GREENFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A woman is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol after driving through barricades on the General Pierce Bridge Tuesday morning.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, at around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a crash on the General Pierce Bridge. Police found a 2015 Nissan that was traveling from Montague towards Greenfield and crashed through the road-closed barricades along the bridge.

Due to the construction taking place on the bridge, the car was unable to continue after the tires became suspended when the SUV fell off the decking onto exposed I-beams. The Greenfield Fire Department assisted Kochs Automotive in towing the vehicle off the bridge.

Courtesy of Greenfield Police Department

Courtesy of Greenfield Police Department

The driver was brought to Franklin Medical Center to be evaluated, and no injuries were reported. She is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol in addition to several other civil infractions.

The General Pierce Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River from Greenfield to Montague, closed last April for a $13.7 million bridge rehabilitation project to be completed by Fall 2023.

Signs are in place to advise motorists of the closure and traffic is detoured via Montague City Road, Avenue A, Route 2, and Routes 5 and 10.

