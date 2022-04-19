ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two drown off Mazatlán beaches over Easter long weekend

By Around Mexico
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMazatlán, Sinola — Lifeguards in Mazatlán reported nine water rescues in one afternoon that left two swimmers dead. The busy long Easter weekend saw Mazatlán beaches packed with people, some of whom, were swept out...

