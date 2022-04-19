ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, TN

Evelyn Land – 100 years young

By Editor
thedunlap-tribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurrounded by 21 family members, Evelyn Miles Land enjoyed her 100th birthday...

www.thedunlap-tribune.com

Comments / 1

Related
realitytitbit.com

Deadliest Catch's Todd died in tragic accident on-board the Patricia Lee

Just last year, in February, Deadliest Catch’s Todd Kochutin tragically passed away after it was reported that he had sustained serious injuries aboard the Patricia Lee. He was one of the programme’s most beloved fishermen so the news came as a huge shock to his fans and followers.
ACCIDENTS
SheKnows

Ashland Leaves Victoria Sobbing in Her Mother’s Arms — and a Woman Who Looks Like Diane Jenkins Buys Allie’s House

At Crimson Lights, Billy runs into Traci, who tells him Jack has news from Los Angeles. Billy wonders what’s going on. Traci explains it’s Jack’s story to tell, but he’s learned some surprising information and she hopes it will help him heal. Billy wants to hear more, but Traci wants to let Billy know how amazing his podcast was. He credits her advice — to meditate — with helping him get there. They decide to take their positivity to Jack and head out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, TN
City
Dunlap, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Live with Dad After He Threatens to 'Make Her Homeless'

Is it ever warranted for parents to make threats toward their children?. It's no secret that parenting is a difficult job. In fact, most will say that it's one of the toughest jobs in the world. A parent is responsible for raising their child to be a self-sufficient member of society, with the tools they need to survive and thrive out in the real world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dunlap Tribune
WDEF

Rhea County rescue attempt

RHEA COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF)- A rescue and recovery effort is being made after two men became trapped while working on an exterior wall from the inside in Rhea County. Rhea County Sheriff Detective Rocky Potter said two men dug a trench about 3 feet wide and 10 to 12 feet deep on a new home currently under construction.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
People

Married at First Sight Recap: Brett Nicole Breaks Down the Couple's 'Crucial' Hometown Visits

Brett Nicole appeared on Married at First Sight's 13th season, which took place in Houston in 2021. Though she was married to Ryan Ignasiak at the time, the pair decided to divorce and go their separate ways on decision day. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Nicole gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's episode and explains why meeting with the experts is her favorite part of the series.
HOUSTON, TX
realitytitbit.com

Ralph Kiser lived his debt-free Redemption Island dreams before death

Ralph Kiser is best known for starring on Survivor: Redemption Island at the age of 44, a dream he aimed to achieve and reached. He recently died following a heart attack aged 56, on April 20th 2022. The reality TV personality’s claim to fame was being debt-free in his forties,...
LEBANON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
InspireMore

Confident 3-Yr-Old Marches Into A Fire Department To Ask For A Job — And Lands It!

Don’t underestimate Oliver Lipinski because of his age — he already has an impressive level of knowledge that’s sure to make him an excellent firefighter. Recognizing this about himself as they passed by a fire station, he let his parents know that he’d like to join the fire department. Lucky for the 3-year-old, there was a recruitment campaign underway, and his parents were happy to help him.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy