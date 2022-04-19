Evelyn Land – 100 years young

Brett Nicole appeared on Married at First Sight's 13th season, which took place in Houston in 2021. Though she was married to Ryan Ignasiak at the time, the pair decided to divorce and go their separate ways on decision day. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Nicole gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's episode and explains why meeting with the experts is her favorite part of the series.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO