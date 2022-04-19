ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man jailed in Playa del Carmen after using intimate photos on found cell phone against owner

By Playa del Carmen News
riviera-maya-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya del Carmen, Q.R. — A man who used photos to threaten a woman has been arrested. The man, identified as 31-year-old...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Body of kidnapped US teen recovered in Mexico

A San Diego mother says the body of her teenage son has been recovered in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years after he was kidnapped. In May of 2020, photos show 19-year-old Miguel Rendon after he crossed into Tijuana to see his mother, who was living there at the time. More than two weeks later, his mother, Emma Medrano Gallardo says he returned to Mexico to visit his girlfriend and surprise his mother.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment migrant girl, 4, is rescued by Texas CBP after being dumped alone on river bank by people smugglers, as number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border rockets by a third in a month

A migrant girl was pictured being rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after a smuggler abandoned her on the banks of the Rio Grande River. The four-year-old child was crossed from Mexico by a smuggler and dumped on the riverbank Tuesday in Eagle Pass, Texas, as the number of unaccompanied minors making the crossing rocketed by a third last month, to 12,011.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

California man accused of smuggling 1,700 reptiles into U.S.

A Southern California man is accused of smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles — including baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards — into the U.S. since 2016, authorities said Thursday. Jose Manuel Perez, also known as "Julio Rodriguez," was taken into custody on Feb. 25 at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico.Border patrol agents found about 60 lizards and snakes tied up in small bags, "which were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets, and groin area," authorities said last month.After initially denying to customs officials that he had anything to declare, Perez later told them that "the animals were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Border Brothers gang member with ‘extensive’ criminal, immigration history arrested in California mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Border Brothers gang member early Saturday after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California. Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested the individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, which is located in southcentral California. The agents encountered the individual around 12:10 a.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy