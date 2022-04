Albert Pujols is impacting the St. Louis Cardinals in more ways than one, both on the field and with his leadership away from the field. When the St. Louis Cardinals signed Albert Pujols, they expected him to contribute to the major-league roster. So far, he has done just that, as he is hitting .389 with two home runs and four RBI while seeing the majority of his at-bats against left-handed pitchers and soft-tossing right-handers.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO