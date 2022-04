Have the Boston Celtics really accomplished anything yet?. It’s far too early to be booking the Duck Boats given that the Celtics are merely two wins into a playoff stretch where they hope to earn 16 of them. But based on their entire second-half turnaround, which has carried into the postseason with the excitement of their two playoff games, the Celtics continue to be well-deserving of praise.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO