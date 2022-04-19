ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Rendering unveiled for world-class DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale

PGA Tour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails are beginning to emerge about the highly-anticipated DraftKings Sportsbook coming to TPC Scottsdale. With the plans for the sportsbook being approved on April 5, the renderings for the collaboration between the PGA TOUR and DraftKings are now available to the public. This comes a year after the project was made...

www.pgatour.com

