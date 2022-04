The Faribault Falcons went on the road to Dartts Park in Owatonna for a conference road game against the Owatonna Huskies. Despite a couple late runs, the Falcons fell 13-3 in six innings behind a slow start offensively. Owatonna struck first and added two runs in the bottom of the first inning, then added one more run in both the second and third inning and left Faribault with a still manageable four-run deficit. ...

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO