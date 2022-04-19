ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Channel ‘Lady & The Tramp’ By Sharing French Fry: Photo

Image Credit: Backgrid/MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham still can’t get enough of his “wifey,” Nicola Peltz. A week and a half after the couple tied the knot, Brooklyn continued to reminisce on the festivities by posting a cute photo of the pair, which you can see here. In the pic, the stars are sharing a french fry, just like the iconic spaghetti scene from Lady & The Tramp. Brooklyn and Nicola both have their eyes closed as they lean into one another, with just the thing fry between their lips. “My wifey,” Brooklyn captioned the photo, along with a red heart emoji.

After a nearly two-year engagement, Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot with a wedding at her parents’ home in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9. The lavish affair was attended by various celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Natalia Bryant and Serena Williams. Of course, Brooklyn’s famous parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were also there to celebrate their son. His siblings, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham, also attended the nuptials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fs8QT_0fDYarVq00
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at an event. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn and Nicola have been basking in their life as newlyweds ever since the big day. They’ve both shared various photos from the wedding on social media. Brooklyn even took Nicola’s last name as his middle name, and updated his Instagram handle to reflect the change.

This relationship dates back to October 2019, when Brooklyn and Nicola were first romantically linked after attending a Halloween party together. Just two months later, they went Instagram official, confirming the relationship. After spending the first few months of 2020 jet-setting, the two were forced to settle down quickly amidst the coronavirus quarantine, which began in March. Things clearly went well, though, as Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020 after the two had been together for less than a year. Their wedding was initially postponed due to COVID, but 21 months later, they finally got to tie the knot!

