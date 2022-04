We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Lower East Side — New York City, New York. Josie is a software engineer, professional dancer, and a self-proclaimed DIY and interior design enthusiast. But after designing and DIYing this incredibly stylish and functional 330-square-foot apartment, I think it’s safe to call her a DIY expert. Though she describes the space as a one-bedroom apartment, it’s barely that, really only being two small rooms divided by glass French doors. But it’s what Josie and her partner Alec did with those two small rooms that is so impressive.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO