The classic Earth Day advice about what individual people can do to help save the planet boils down to three words: Reduce, reuse, recycle. When it comes to your home, there are more than a few ways to put that into practice — and some can really move the needle, both for the planet and your wallet. And while not all are inexpensive changes, for some of the more substantial options such as installing solar panels, local and federal governments may offer tax rebates and other financial incentives. The Department of Energy has more about the possible benefits.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO