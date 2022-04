Sal Della Fave struck out 10 and walked five, allowing five hits and two runs over six innings on the mound to lead Edison to a victory at home over Piscataway, 7-3. Jaxon Appelman hit a two-run home run in the first inning while Nick Bella hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth for Edison, which picked up its fourth consecutive win after four straight losses to start the season.

EDISON, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO