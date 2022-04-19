St. Patrick’s Church Golf Outing

– Tomorrow, the Paso Robles Pickleball Club will be hosting a pickleball tournament to celebrate the life of Dick Beiden. Beiden was a man of great character with an unparalleled moral compass. He was a teacher and coach for over 30 years on the Central Coast and devoted his life to developing and mentoring not only his students but his fellow teachers as well. His passion and love were his family, sports, and coaching. He was a gifted communicator with an understated manner that influenced the lives of hundreds of young people. He was known as a strong and tough taskmaster with just the right mix of positive reinforcement that brought out the best in his students, players, and colleagues.

