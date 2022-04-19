ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

EKU Softball Set To Host Nationally Ranked Kentucky On Wednesday

EKU Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Ky. – — The Eastern Kentucky University softball team is set to host national ranked University of Kentucky on Wednesday night at Gertrude Hood Field. First-pitch against the Wildcats is scheduled for 6 p.m. You can follow along with live stats or catch the game on...

ekusports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Arkansas Softball commit hits a mammoth home run

It appears that Arkansas softball will “reload” instead of “rebuild” once the elder “Bogle Bombers” hang up their cleats at the end of their collegiate careers. Kennedy Miller, an Arkansas Softball pledge for the Class of 2023 from Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Texas, showcased her power in a 9-6 win over Liberty Hill on Tuesday night by smacking a home run over the scoreboard in left field. Over the scoreboard! @withpurpose2020 @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/bpPAgeu2Sk — Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) April 20, 2022 Miller committed to Arkansas early in her 11th grade year, announcing her intentions to play for head coach Courtney Diefel and the Razorbacks in September of 2021. Fayetteville here I come!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process. Time to get to work!! @CoachDeifel @MattMeuchel @YoCoachYo @coachanniesmith @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/AizrXW88dX — Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) September 22, 2021 According to her recruiting page on SportsRecruits.com, Miller can play first base, third base, and catcher. Her current stats are not available at the time of this post. List How did the series win over Kentucky affect Arkansas in the latest polls?
GEORGETOWN, TX
Yardbarker

Report: West Virginia Transfer Sean McNeil to Visit Louisville

While the Louisville men's basketball program has yet to land their first commitment since hiring Kenny Payne as their head coach, they are continuing to make strides in the recruitment of various high-caliber talent. Just over a week removed from trimming his list top schools to just six, which included...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Richmond, KY
Sports
City
Richmond, KY
City
Field, KY
Richmond, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
WBIR

No. 14 Tennessee softball falls to No. 3 Virginia Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two big blasts made all the difference in Tennessee's loss to third-ranked Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. The Hokies hit a pair of two-run home runs five innings apart to down the Lady Vols 5-2 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Bre Peck's first-inning bomb put VT up 3-0, and Jayme Bailey left the yard in the sixth to pad the lead at 5-2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rule Change News

College football will implement several new rules this upcoming season, including one to address the targeting penalty. Under previous rules, players who were called for targeting in the second half would need to sit out the first half of the next game. A new rule could change that process. Teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eku#University Of Kentucky#Espn#Kentucky University#Sec#Eku Brings#Asun
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky ranks in top 10 LEAST innovative states

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — You can’t spell ‘innovation’ without ‘Kentucky’… well actually — you can. A recent Wallet Hub study found the Commonwealth to be one of the top 10 least innovative states in the nation. They compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators, ranging from share of STEM professionals […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

ICC Softball Rallies for Dramatic Extra-Inning Win Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Freshman Allie Scrivner delivered an eighth-inning hit that scored the winning run in a dramatic 7-6 softball win over Spoon River in game one of a doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Dome on Wednesday. Scrivner hit a ball off the wall in left that plated Olivia Drish with the game-winner. Priscilla Peek […]
PEORIA, IL
Kentucky Kernel

Bats wake up late as Kentucky rallies past EKU 10-7

Kentucky won its matchup with Eastern Kentucky 10-7 on Wednesday night in comeback fashion, as the Wildcats claimed the in-state matchup. The game was held at Gertrude Hood Field in Richmond, Kentucky to a crowd of 584. After a scoreless first inning, the Cats would start the second with a...
RICHMOND, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hazard Herald

Bulldogs claim 14th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship

Hazard rolled to a 14th Region All “A” Classic championship with a 6-2 win over Breathitt County last Friday. The Bulldogs rolled through their competition until the championship game in the 14th Region All “A” Classic. Hazard opened the tournament with a 25-0 win over Cordia in three innings in the opening round. The Bulldogs followed with a 15-0 win over Buckhorn in three innings and another 15-0 win over Leslie County in three innings in the 14th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.
HAZARD, KY
WOWK 13 News

3-on-3 basketball tournament coming to Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming to Ashland in June. The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is set for June 25-26 at the Camp Landing Entertainment District. Teams will pair off for the classic pickup-driveway and play in computer-assigned brackets based on their age, gender, height and basketball experience, […]
ASHLAND, KY
ClutchPoints

Shaedon Sharpe makes NBA Draft decision after Oscar Tshiebwe’s return to Wildcats

It’s been a busy week for the Kentucky Wildcats. First, star forward and National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe made his decision to return to the program next year in an effort to improve his NBA Draft stock. That wasn’t the biggest news to come out of Kentucky. Freshman Shaedon Sharpe made a huge NBA Draft decision shortly after Tshiebwe’s announcement. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Jeff Goodman of ESPN have the latest.
LEXINGTON, KY
fcfreepress

Ship U: Softball Rallies and Takes Both Wins

On a sunny and pleasant afternoon at Robb Field, The Shippensburg University softball team rallied on three different occasions Wednesday to come from behind and defeat visiting Pitt-Johnstown in Game 1 of a crossover doubleheader, 8-7 in eight innings, before vanquishing the Mountain Cats 8-0 in five innings in Game 2.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky drops third straight in 4-2 loss at Louisville

Kentucky fought until the last pitch in its 4-2 defeat at Louisville on Tuesday night. The loss brings UK to only five games above .500 sitting at a 21-16 (5-10 SEC) record for the year. No. 13 Louisville improved its record to 25-11 (9-6 ACC). Seth Logue started the rivalry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky's first ever Buc-ee's is now open

RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky just opened its first-ever Buc-ee's location. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Buc-ee's, which is a chain of country stores...
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy