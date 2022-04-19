ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

OSASUD: A dataset of stroke unit recordings for the detection of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome

By Andrea Bernardini
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolysomnography (PSG) is a fundamental diagnostical method for the detection of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (OSAS). Historically, trained physicians have been manually identifying OSAS episodes in individuals based on PSG recordings. Such a task is highly important for stroke patients, since in such cases OSAS is linked to higher mortality and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Unenhanced Cardiac Magnetic Resonance may improve detection and prognostication of an occult heart involvement in asymptomatic patients with systemic sclerosis

Systemic sclerosis (SSc) is an uncommon autoimmune disease. Aim of the study was to detect the occult cardiac involvement in asymptomatic SSc patients of recent onset (indicative of a more aggressive disease) with unenhanced Cardiac Magnetic Resonance (CMR). Our historical prospective study included naÃ¯ve SSc patients of recent onset. Modified Rodnan Skin Score (mRSS) and Scleroderma Clinical Trial Consortium Damage Index (SCTC-DI) were calculated. Cardiac volumes and global myocardial strain were assessed and also compared with healthy group values. Pericardial involvement was further recorded. Thirty-one patients met inclusion criteria (54"‰Â±"‰12Â years; 1Â M). Mean duration of disease was 6.8Â years. All patients showed preserved systolic function. Higher incidence of pericardial involvement was founded in patients with disease accrual damage (OR: 9.6, p-value 0.01). Radial and longitudinal strain values resulted significantly different between healthy and SSc patients. GRS and GLS showed an independent predictive validity on damage accrual (HR: 1.22 and 1.47, respectively). Best C-index for disease progression was reached when strain values and pericardial evaluation were added to conventional risk factors (0.97, p-value: 0.0001). Strain analysis by CMR-TT may show a high capability both in identifying early cardiac involvement and stratifying its clinical aggressiveness, regardless of the standard damage indices and CMR contrast-dependent biomarker.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Failing to palpate femoral pulses in adult hypertensive patients may lead to diagnostic wandering and major cerebrovascular events in cases of undetected aortic coarctation

In developed countries, aortic coarctation (AC) is generally diagnosed by fetal echocardiography during the third trimester of pregnancy, or during the neonatal period based on the absence of femoral pulses or the presence of a left supraclavicular systolic murmur. However, AC may be diagnosed late, such as in adult migrants arriving from developing countries without documented medical history although they may require healthcare support during their stay. We report three cases of the incidental diagnosis of thoracic aortic malformations in adults (27, 38 and 43 years) referred for the management of uncontrolled high blood pressure, with major cerebrovascular events for the two oldest. Doppler ultrasound imaging indicated for suspected renal artery stenosis and atheroma lesions revealed abnormal lower-body and normal upper-body arterial blood flow velocity waveforms constitutive of a pathognomonic hemodynamic pattern of AC, a diagnostic which was in all three cases confirmed by multidetector computed tomography-angiography. None of these patients had undergone complete cardiovascular examination, particularly with effective peripheral pulse palpation, during the period preceding the occurrence of major cardiovascular events or at any other time after birth. Our observation suggests that a simple medical examination could have prevented diagnostic wandering and, possibly, the occurrence of severe cerebrovascular complications in two of these three patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A portrait of obstructive sleep apnea risk factors in 27,210 middle-aged and older adults in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging

Determining the prevalence and characteristics of individuals susceptible to present with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is essential for developing targeted and efficient prevention and screening strategies. We included 27,210 participants aged"‰â‰¥45Â years old (50.3% women) from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging. Using the STOP questionnaire combined to the percentage of body fat (%BF), we estimated the prevalence of individuals at high-risk for OSA in a sex and age-specific manner, and tested the relation with comorbidities, menopause and systemic inflammation. The prevalence was 17.5%, and was lower in women (13.1%) than in men (21.9%). A high level of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein was the strongest factor associated with OSA risk and this association was 1.3"“2.3 times higher in women than in men. OSA risk increased with age, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, anxio-depressive symptoms, asthma and arthritis. In women, post-menopausal status was associated with a high OSA risk. Nearly 1 adult out of 5 older than 45 is at risk for OSA in Canada. Comorbidities, menopause and systemic inflammation, more than age, explain increased OSA prevalence. Considering this high prevalence and associations with medical and mental comorbidities, health care practitioners should incorporate systematic OSA screening in their clinical procedures.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#Ischemic Stroke#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Study#Osas#Psg#Polysomnographs#Ecg#Thoracic
Nature.com

Antagonistic network signature of motor function in Parkinson's disease revealed by connectome-based predictive modeling

Motor impairment is a core clinical feature of Parkinson's disease (PD). Although the decoupled brain connectivity has been widely reported in previous neuroimaging studies, how the functional connectome is involved in motor dysfunction has not been well elucidated in PD patients. Here we developed a distributed brain signature by predicting clinical motor scores of PD patients across multicenter datasets (total n"‰="‰236). We decomposed the Pearson's correlation into accordance and discordance via a temporal discrete procedure, which can capture coupling and anti-coupling respectively. Using different profiles of functional connectivity, we trained candidate predictive models and tested them on independent and heterogeneous PD samples. We showed that the antagonistic model measured by discordance had the best sensitivity and generalizability in all validations and it was dubbed as Parkinson's antagonistic motor signature (PAMS). The PAMS was dominated by the subcortical, somatomotor, visual, cerebellum, default-mode, and frontoparietal networks, and the motor-visual stream accounted for the most part of predictive weights among network pairs. Additional stage-specific analysis showed that the predicted scores generated from the antagonistic model tended to be higher than the observed scores in the early course of PD, indicating that the functional signature may vary more sensitively with the neurodegenerative process than clinical behaviors. Together, these findings suggest that motor dysfunction of PD is represented as antagonistic interactions within multi-level brain systems. The signature shows great potential in the early motor evaluation and developing new therapeutic approaches for PD in the clinical realm.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Germline variant in Ctcf links mental retardation to Wilms tumor predisposition

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. CTCF germline mutations have been related to MRD21. We report the first bilateral Wilms tumor suffered by a MRD21 patient carrying an unreported CTCF missense variant in a zinc finger domain of CTCF protein. We found that germline heterozygous variant I446K became homozygous in the tumor due to a loss of heterozygosity rearrangement affecting the whole q arm on chromosome 16. Our findings propose CTCF I446K variant as a link between MRD21 and Wilms tumor predisposition.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: a randomized clinical trial

Little is known about the effects of transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation (TEAS) for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Here, we carried out a 4"‰week randomized clinical trial in which patients aged 6"“12"‰years old with an ADHD diagnosis received TEAS or sham TEAS. The primary outcome measure was the investigator-rated Clinical Global Impression-Improvement (CGI-I) score at week 4. Secondary outcomes included changes from baseline to week 4 in the investigator-rated Clinical Global Impression-Severity of Illness (CGI-S) score, the Conners' Parent/Teacher Rating Scales-Revised: Short Form (CPRS-R: S/CTRS-R: S) score, go/no-go task performance, and functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS)-based oxygenated hemoglobin level within the prefrontal cortex. At week 4, the CGI-I score indicated improvement in 33.3% of the TEAS group compared with 7.7% of the sham group (P"‰="‰0.005). The TEAS group had a greater decrease in the mean CGI-S score (âˆ’0.87) than the sham TEAS group (âˆ’0.28) (P"‰="‰0.003). A greater enhancement in the mean cerebral oxygenated hemoglobin within the prefrontal cortex was found in the TEAS group (0.099"‰mM"‰mm) compared with the sham TEAS group (0.005"‰mM"‰mm) (P"‰<"‰0.001). CPRS-R: S score, CTRS-R: S score, and go/no-go performance exhibited no significant improvement after TEAS treatment. The manipulation-associated adverse events were uncommon in both groups, and events were very mild. Our results show that noninvasive TEAS significantly improved general symptoms and increased prefrontal cortex blood flow within 4"‰weeks for children with ADHD. Further clinical trials are required to understand the long-term efficacy in a larger clinical sample. This trial was registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT 03917953).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

High serum concentrations of growth differentiation factor-15 and their association with Crohn's disease and a low skeletal muscle index

Sarcopenia comprises a low skeletal muscle index (SMI) and low muscle strength (MS) or low physical function. Many sarcopenia biomarkers have been reported. With Crohn's disease (CD), a low SMI is predictive of intestinal complications. Therefore, many CD studies have reported that sarcopenia is defined by SMI alone. This study investigated the sarcopenia frequency by assessing the SMI and MS of Japanese patients with CD and biomarkers predicting a low SMI. We evaluated the SMI using a bioelectrical impedance analysis, handgrip strength, and C-reactive protein, albumin, interleukin-6, tumor necrosis factor-Î±, growth differentiation factor (GDF)-8, and GDF-15 levels as biomarker candidates for 78 CD patients at our hospital. Sarcopenia and a low SMI were observed in 7.7% and 42.3% of the patients, respectively. There was a significant difference in the GDF-15 levels of the low SMI group and normal group according to the multivariate analysis (P"‰="‰0.028; odds ratio [OR], 1.001; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.000"“1.002). When evaluated by sex, males exhibited a negative correlation between the GDF-15 level and SMI (Pearson's r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.414; P"‰="‰0.0031), and the multivariate analysis indicated a significant difference in the GDF-15 levels (P"‰="‰0.011; OR, 1.001; 95% CI 1.000"“1.002). GDF-15 levels may indicate a low SMI with CD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Python
Nature.com

Proton pump inhibitors affect capecitabine efficacy in patients with stage II"“III colorectal cancer: a multicenter retrospective study

The association between capecitabine efficacy and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) is controversial. Here, we determined whether co-administration of PPIs affects the real-world effectiveness of capecitabine. This retrospective observational study included consecutive patients with stage II"“III colorectal cancer (CRC) who received adjuvant capecitabine monotherapy or CapeOX (capecitabine and oxaliplatin) between January 2009 and December 2014 at nine participating institutions. The primary endpoint was the difference in relapse-free survival (RFS) between patients who received PPIs and those who did not and was estimated using the Kaplan"“Meier method. Overall survival (OS) was the secondary endpoint. Multivariable analysis of RFS and OS was performed using a Cox proportional hazards model, propensity score adjustment, and inverse probability of treatment weighting (IPTW) analyses. Data from 606 patients were evaluated, 54 of whom had received a PPI. PPI-treated patients tended to have poorer RFS and OS than patients treated without PPIs. The hazard ratio for RFS with capecitabine monotherapy was 2.48 (95% confidence interval: 1.22"“5.07). These results were consistent with sensitivity analyses performed using propensity score adjustment and IPTW methods. Co-administration of PPIs may reduce the effectiveness of capecitabine and negatively impact patients with stage II"“III CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Micro-dystrophin gene constructs for repairing heart and muscle function in rats: the smaller is enough?

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is the most common and most severe form of muscular dystrophies and it is associated with progressive skeletal muscle degeneration, cardiac arrhythmias and dilated cardiomyopathy with concomitant progressive cardiac fibrosis [1]. Unfortunately, DMD is a lethal disease and patients die in their second or third decade mainly due to cardiac complications [2, 3]. Current medications for DMD is involving corticosteroids which can delay the disease progression but they also cause several adverse effects and other drugs such as RAAS inhibitors and Î²-blockers are used for delay the progression of cardiac contractile dysfunction [4]. However, DMD is still incurable therefore there is an urgent need for evidence-based therapies to treat and repair skeletal and cardiovascular complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Blood pressure management for secondary stroke prevention

Hypertension is the most important vascular risk factor for stroke; therefore, optimal blood pressure (BP) management is essential for the prevention of recurrent stroke; lowering BP was shown to reduce the risk of recurrent stroke by 25"“30%. A recent meta-analysis showed that intensive BP lowering to levels <130/80"‰mmHg significantly reduced the risk of recurrent stroke compared to standard management with BP levels <140/90"‰mmHg. The benefit of intensive BP management is evident with regard to a reduced risk of intracranial hemorrhage. Therefore, clinical practice guidelines have established a target BP of <130/80"‰mmHg. However, the target BP needs to be individualized. A stepped-care approach for cautious BP lowering (usually to levels <140/90"‰mmHg) is preferred for patients with severe diseases of the major cerebral vessels, who have a high risk of recurrent ischemic stroke. In contrast, more aggressive BP lowering (to levels <120/80"‰mmHg) tends to benefit patients at high risk of intracranial hemorrhage. The selection of BP management strategies should be guided by the risk of recurrent ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Silicon mitigates nutritional stress of nitrogen, phosphorus, and calcium deficiency in two forages plants

Gelza Carliane Marques TeixeiraÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8062-482X2,. Forages are one of the most cultivated crops in the world. However, nutritional deficiency is common, specifically in N, P, and Ca in many forage-growing regions. Silicon (Si) can attenuate the stress caused by nutritional deficiency, but studies on Si supply's effects on forage plants are still scarce. This research was carried out to evaluate whether the Si supply can mitigate the effects of N, P, and Ca deficiencies of two forages and the physiological and nutritional mechanisms involved. Two experiments were carried out with two forage species (Urochloa brizantha cv. Marandu and Megathyrsus maximum cv. Massai). We used nutrient solution under balanced nutrition conditions and nutritional stress due to the lack of N, P, and Ca combined with the âˆ’Si and +Si. The deficiencies of N, P, and Ca in both forages' cultivation caused damage to physiological and nutritional variables, decreasing the plant dry matter. However, in both forage species, the Si addition to the nutrient solution decreased the extravasation of cellular electrolytes and increased the content of phenolic compounds, the green colour index, the quantum efficiency of photosystem II, the efficiencies of use of N, P and Ca and the production of shoot dry matter. The beneficial effects of Si were evidenced in stressed and non-stressed plants. The research emphasised the advantage of using Si to grow U. brizantha and M. maximum under N, P, and Ca deficiency, contributing to their sustainable cultivation.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A novel polypeptide-modified fluorescent gold nanoclusters for copper ion detection

Biomolecule-functionalized fluorescent gold nanocluster (AuNCs) have attracted a lot of attention due to good biocompatibility, stable physicochemical properties and considerable cost advantages. Inappropriate concentration of Cu2+ may cause a variety of diseases. In this study, AuNCs were synthesized in alkaline aqueous solution using bovine serum albumin (BSA) as a template. And then, the peptide CCYWDAHRDY was coupled to AuNCs. Furthermore, the fluorescence of synthesized CCYWDAHRDY-AuNCs response to Cu2+ was evaluated. As the results shown that the CCYWDAHRDY-AuNCs can sensitively detect Cu2+. After adding Cu2+ to the probe system, the fluorescence of the CCYWDAHRDY-AuNCs was quenched. The detection conditions were at pH 6 and 30Â Â°C for 10Â min, the linear relationship between Cu2+ concentration and fluorescence intensity were good in the range of 0.1"‰~"‰4.2Â Î¼mol/L. The regression equation was y"‰="‰âˆ’"‰105.9x"‰+"‰693.68, the linear correlation coefficient is 0.997, and the minimum detection limit was 52Â nmol/L.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Impaired humoral and T cell response to vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm patients treated with ruxolitinib

Inferior outcomes have been observed with SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with chronic myeloid neoplasms, emphasising the importance of development of robust immunity in this population. We and others have previously shown that a single dose of vaccine induces an immunological response in most patients with chronic myeloid malignancies [1,2,3,4]. However, the relatively small size of our initial cohorts limited analysis of certain subgroups, while other publications did not study the T cell response to vaccination, an essential component of vaccine efficacy [5]. We report here the humoral and T cell responses induced by sequential doses of vaccination against SARS-Cov-2 in patients with chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms as well as the early protective effect on infection in these patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Surface restructuring of a perovskite-type air electrode for reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells

Reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells (R-PCECs) are ideally suited for efficient energy storage and conversion; however, one of the limiting factors to high performance is the poor stability and insufficient electrocatalytic activity for oxygen reduction and evolution of the air electrode exposed to the high concentration of steam. Here we report our findings in enhancing the electrochemical activity and durability of a perovskite-type air electrode, Ba0.9Co0.7Fe0.2Nb0.1O3-Î´ (BCFN), via a water-promoted surface restructuring process. Under properly-controlled operating conditions, the BCFN electrode is naturally restructured to an Nb-rich BCFN electrode covered with Nb-deficient BCFN nanoparticles. When used as the air electrode for a fuel-electrode-supported R-PCEC, good performances are demonstrated at 650"‰Â°C, achieving a peak power density of 1.70"‰W"‰cmâˆ’2 in the fuel cell mode and a current density of 2.8"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at 1.3"‰V in the electrolysis mode while maintaining reasonable Faradaic efficiencies and promising durability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

5-HT2A receptor dysregulation in a schizophrenia relevant mouse model of NMDA receptor hypofunction

Blockade of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDAR) is known to augment cortical serotonin 2A receptors (5-HT2ARs), which is implicated in psychosis. However, the pathways from NMDAR hypofunction to 5-HT2AR up-regulation are unclear. Here we addressed in mice whether genetic deletion of the indispensable NMDAR-subunit Grin1 principally in corticolimbic parvalbumin-positive fast-spiking interneurons, could up-regulate 5-HT2ARs leading to cortical hyper-excitability. First, in vivo local-field potential recording revealed that auditory cortex in Grin1 mutant mice became hyper-excitable upon exposure to acoustic click-train stimuli that release 5-HT in the cortex. This excitability increase was reproduced ex vivo where it consisted of an increased frequency of action potential (AP) firing in layer 2/3 pyramidal neurons of mutant auditory cortex. Application of the 5-HT2AR agonist TCB-2 produced similar results. The effect of click-trains was reversed by the 5-HT2AR antagonist M100907 both in vivo and ex vivo. Increase in AP frequency of pyramidal neurons was also reversed by application of GÎ±q protein inhibitor BIM-46187 and G protein-gated inwardly-rectifying K+ (GIRK) channel activator ML297. In fast-spiking interneurons, 5-HT2AR activation normally promotes GABA release, contributing to decreased excitability of postsynaptic pyramidal neurons, which was missing in the mutants. Moreover, unlike the controls, the GABAA receptor antagonist (+)-bicuculline had little effect on AP frequency of mutant pyramidal neurons, indicating a disinhibition state. These results suggest that the auditory-induced hyper-excitable state is conferred via GABA release deficits from Grin1-lacking interneurons leading to 5-HT2AR dysregulation and GIRK channel suppression in cortical pyramidal neurons, which could be involved in auditory psychosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical study of skill assessment based on time sequential measurement changes

Endoscopic sinus surgery is a common procedure for chronic sinusitis; however, complications have been reported in some cases. Improving surgical outcomes requires an improvement in a surgeon's skills. In this study, we used surgical workflow analysis to automatically extract "errors," indicating whether there was a large difference in the comparative evaluation of procedures performed by experts and residents. First, we quantified surgical features using surgical log data, which contained surgical instrument information (e.g., tip position) and time stamp. Second, we created a surgical process model (SPM), which represents the temporal transition of the surgical features. Finally, we identified technical issues by creating an expert standard SPM and comparing it to the novice SPM. We verified the performance of our methods by using the clinical data of 39 patients. In total, 303 portions were detected as an error, and they were classified into six categories. Three risky operations were overlooked, and there were 11 overdetected errors. We noted that most errors detected by our method involved dangers. The implementation of our methods of automatic improvement points detection may be advantageous. Our methods may help reduce the time for reviewing and improving the surgical technique efficiently.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Preparation of dual-cross network polymers by the knitting method and evaluation of their mechanical properties

Bulk copolymerization of alkyl acrylates and cyclodextrin (CD) host monomers produced a single movable cross-network (SC). The CD units acted as movable crosslinking points in the obtained SC elastomer. Introducing movable crosslinks into a poly(ethyl acrylate/butyl acrylate) copolymer resulted in good toughness (Gf) and stress dispersion. Here, to improve the Young's modulus (E) and Gf of movable cross-network elastomers, the bulk copolymerization of liquid alkyl acrylate monomer swelling in SC gave another type of movable cross-network elastomer with penetrating polymers (SCPs). Moreover, the bulk copolymerization of alkyl acrylate and the CD monomer in the presence of SC resulted in dual cross-network (DC) elastomers. The Gf of the DC elastomer with a suitable weight % (wt%) of the secondary movable cross-network polymer was higher than those of the SCP or SC elastomers. The combination of suitable hydrophobicity and glass transition of the secondary network was important for improving Gf. Small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) indicated that the DC elastomers exhibited heterogeneity at the nanoscale. The DC elastomers showed a significantly broader relaxation time distribution than the SC and SCP elastomers. Thus, the nanoscale heterogeneity and broader relaxation time distribution were important to increase Gf. This method to fabricate SCP and DC elastomers with penetrating polymers would be applicable to improve the Gf of conventional polymeric materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Physical/mechanical and antibacterial properties of orthodontic adhesives containing Sr-bioactive glass nanoparticles, calcium phosphate, and andrographolide

White spot lesions around orthodontic brackets are the major complication during fixed orthodontic treatment. This study prepared orthodontic adhesives for promoting mineral precipitation and reducing bacterial growth. Adhesives with added calcium phosphate monohydrate/Sr-bioactive glass nanoparticles (Sr/CaP) and andrographolide were prepared. The physical/mechanical and antibacterial properties of the adhesives were tested. The additives reduced the monomer conversion of the materials (62 to 47%). The addition of Sr/CaP and andrographolide increased the water sorption (from 23 to 46Â Î¼g/mm3) and water solubility (from 0.2 to 5.9Â Î¼g/mm3) but reduced the biaxial flexural strength (from 193 to 119Â MPa) of the adhesives. The enamel bond strengths of the experimental adhesives (19"“34Â MPa) were comparable to that of the commercial material (p"‰>"‰0.05). The Sr/CaP fillers promoted Ca, Sr, and P ion release and the precipitation of calcium phosphate at the debonded interface. An increase in the Sr/CaP concentration enhanced the inhibition of S. mutans by 18%, while the effect of andrographolide was not detected. The abilities of the adhesives to promote ion release, calcium phosphate precipitation, and the growth inhibition of cariogenic bacteria were expected to reduce the occurrence of white spot lesions. The additives reduced the physical/mechanical properties of the materials, but the corresponding values were within the acceptable range.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The association between hypomagnesemia and poor glycaemic control in type 1 diabetes is limited to insulin resistant individuals

In a cohort of adults with type 1 diabetes, we examined the prevalence of hypomagnesemia and the correlation of serum magnesium levels with metabolic determinants, such as glycaemic control (as HbA1c), inflammatory markers and circulating cytokines. Furthermore, we assessed if a surrogate for insulin resistance is essential for the possible association of serum magnesium with metabolic determinants. Individuals with type 1 diabetes, aged above 18Â years, were included and clinical characteristics were obtained from questionnaires and clinical records. In venous blood samples we measured cytokines and adipose-tissue specific secretion proteins. Serum magnesium concentrations were measured and correlated with clinical data and laboratory measurements using univariate and multivariate regression models. Hierarchical multiple regression of serum magnesium with insulin resistance was adjusted for diabetes and potential magnesium confounders. The prevalence of hypomagnesemia (serum magnesium levels"‰<"‰0.7Â mmol/L) was 2.9% in a cohort consisting of 241 individuals with type 1 diabetes. The magnesium concentration in the cohort was not associated with HbA1c (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.12, P-value"‰="‰0.068) nor with any inflammatory marker or adipokine. However, insulin dose (IU/kg), a surrogate measure of resistance in type 1 diabetes, moderated the association of serum magnesium (mmol/L) with HbA1c (mmol/mol) with a B coefficient of âˆ’"‰71.91 (95% CI: âˆ’"‰119.11; -24.71), P-value"‰="‰0.003) and Log10 high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (Log10 mg/L) âˆ’"‰2.09 (95% CI: âˆ’"‰3.70; âˆ’"‰0.48), P-value"‰="‰0.011). The association of low serum magnesium levels with glycaemic control (HbA1c) and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein in individuals with type 1 diabetes is limited to subjects using a high insulin dose and suggests that insulin resistance, a type 2 diabetes feature, is a prerequisite for hypomagnesemia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy