Over a month since Russia first invaded Ukraine, the Broadway community is once again gathering in support for the Ukrainian people. This Sunday at 11:30am, stars will come together in Duffy Square by the infamous steps in Times Square to show solidarity with the cause and send a message of hope to the folks in the Eastern European country. During the vigil, dubbed "Broadway for Ukraine," stars will be performing "Do You Hear the People Sing?" from Les Miserables.

WORLD ・ 20 DAYS AGO