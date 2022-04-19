ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The show “Yellowstone,” made Montana big cash

By Bradley Warren
montanarightnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, MT- Do you want to be John or Beth Dutton?. Well, looks like the Dutton dream has made Montana some big cash. Patrick Barkey from the UM Bureau of Business and Economic Research released a study showing the cash flow into the state. The numbers are huge close to $70...

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

