Bloomsday set to bring millions to Spokane economy after two-year break

While much of the economy has fared better than expected during the COVID-19 pandemic, racial and ethnic minorities have faced enormous challenges over the past two years. to be poor and to work in professions that would increase their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and their risk of unemployment during the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, non-white households faced greater economic hardship, with less certainty about their ability to pay for essential expenses like food and housing. Now, with inflation on the rise, prices for food, energy, transportation, and housing are taking a disparate toll on non-white households: a recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 35% of minority respondents were experiencing inflationary pain, compared to 28% of white respondents.

HOUSE RENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO