Pratt Ranked One of the World’s Top 10 Art & Design Colleges in 2022

pratt.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePratt Institute has been ranked #7 out of 230 US and international art and design colleges in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, moving...

news.pratt.edu

hypebeast.com

"Design For Good" Seeks to Address World’s Most Pressing Issues

A new, non-profit initiative named Design for Good is bringing together design leaders from some of the world’s biggest companies and institutions, to develop open-source products and services that address some of society’s biggest challenges. Launched today, the initiative will explore tangible, measurable solutions that respond to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – a collection of 17 interlinked global targets intended to ensure a more sustainable and equitable future.
DESIGN
Phys.org

Study explores academic success among Jewish girls

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate college than girls with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents' socioeconomic status. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a newly published study by Tulane University professor Ilana Horwitz.
EDUCATION
Black Enterprise

Aliyah Griffith Becomes UNC’s First Black Marine Sciences M.S. Graduate

From a young age, Aliyah Griffith loved everything about the water. Now a marine scientist Giffith wants to increase the “fem” in “stem.”. Griffith is a third year Ph.D. student at UNC Chapel Hill. According to the Daily Tar Heel, she defended her marine science master’s thesis this month, making her the first African American student to be accepted and receive a degree from the University’s 50-year marine science graduate program. Griffith’s thesis addresses the influence of hurricanes on the skeletal growth of coral, specifically in the Florida Keys.
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nu Skin Releases its 2021 Social Impact and Sustainability Report

The beauty and wellness company continues to make strides with sustainability efforts and help millions of people in need. PROVO, Utah, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin, a global leader in beauty and wellness, today released its 2021 Social Impact and Sustainability Report. The report outlines the progress on the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities, including its sustainability commitments and global giving efforts. The company released the report to coincide with Earth Day, which celebrates environmental protection and global betterment.
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Financial Feminist’ Host Tori Dunlap Strikes Podcast Partnership with AdLarge & Signs With UTA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tori Dunlap, host of the Financial Feminist podcast, is relaunching her audio series with a new ad sales partnership deal with AdLarge and new representation. Dunlap has signed with UTA, which brokered the ad deal. The agency will help Dunlap expand her business across speaking engagements, live touring, brand partnerships and more. It comes as her Financial Feminist podcast, which has ranked number one in business podcasts, returns for a second season on April 21. The first season wrapped in summer 2021. The podcast unapologetically addresses the stereotypical male-dominant focus in finance, while lifting women...
ENTERTAINMENT
thebossmagazine.com

Ryan Bishti: ‘Innovate, Don’t Imitate’

Innovation seldom thrives where imitation resides, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the hospitality sector. Ideally, innovation might begin as a brainchild, but with creativity, one can consistently reap exceptional results. To succeed, you must develop a fresh, new product that will have consumers clamoring for more. No...
ECONOMY
Variety

PGA Unveils Documentary Teams for Immersive Lab Dedicated to Underrepresented Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The Producers Guild of America has invited 11 documentary producing teams to take part in the inaugural cohort of the PGA Create lab for emerging and mid-career documentary producers from diverse backgrounds. The program, which will take place from April 25-28, is designed for producers in active development, financing and packaging of nonfiction features or series, and the producing teams are making films about topics including climate change activists, women’s roles in the Catholic Church and queer activist Sarah Hegazi. The first cycle of PGA Create, which took place in October, spotlighted scripted feature...
TV & VIDEOS
Nature.com

Punishment institutions selected and sustained through voting and learning

In virtually all human societies, the sustained provision of public goods is enforced through punishment. This can happen, for example, via a legal system (formal punishment institutions) or individual-level reciprocity (informal punishment institutions). However, targeting and enforcement of punishment is usually costly, leaving a permanent temptation for individuals to avoid the costs. Here, we show that costly punishment institutions can be adopted through voting and learning but suffer an existential threat if the decision-making process to implement the punishment institution is not aligned with the scale of the public good, creating unavoidable free-riding incentives. We design a model where individuals vote in favour of or against the institution, either with their feet or group vote, to govern public goods at different scales. Learning occurs through the accumulation of one's experiences and observations of other members in the population, but it may be limited due to memory and information constraints. We show-across scales of the decision-making process and public good-under which conditions punishment institutions are adopted and promote cooperation. Using a meta-study approach, we compare the model to existing experimental results, which largely confirm the key results of the model.
ELECTIONS
World Economic Forum

Students will soon be entering the metaverse in Eastern Caribbean national colleges

In coordination with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Commission, the World Bank is supporting national colleges in the Eastern Caribbean to become education pioneers by embracing the metaverse. The goal is to help improve cross-campus collaboration and remote working. A recent survey indicated that promoting collaboration across national colleges...
COLLEGES
Marry Bell

Are Custom Printed Boxes Future of the Packaging Industry in America?

