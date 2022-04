On a sunny and pleasant afternoon at Robb Field, The Shippensburg University softball team rallied on three different occasions Wednesday to come from behind and defeat visiting Pitt-Johnstown in Game 1 of a crossover doubleheader, 8-7 in eight innings, before vanquishing the Mountain Cats 8-0 in five innings in Game 2.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO