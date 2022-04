Richard Cantu, Jr. was born in Ozona, Texas to Ricardo and Micaela Cantu. Richard passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the age of 64. He loved his family, friends and animals. After graduating from Ozona High School in 1977, Richard enjoyed his various jobs working up the ladder in the oil field for over 25 years. Yet, he preferred living out in the peaceful countryside in Poteet at his home he called “El Ranchito.”

OZONA, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO