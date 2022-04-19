Fans camp out for hours for sold-out Olivia Rodrigo concert

As we get into Salem, Marlena leaves Belle a voice mail checking in on her. Ben stops in with a last-minute invite to his and Ciara’s gender reveal party. She’s the reason they are having this baby and he really wants her to be there. Marlena asks how he’s feeling about the baby and assures him his worries are a natural part of parenthood. But he says he’s got other worries, like Clyde staying with them. He’s been on his best behavior, but Ben isn’t sure if he’s going to be comfortable with his dad spending time with his kid.

