Fans camp out for hours for sold-out Olivia Rodrigo concert

In the Square, Gwen bumps into Gabi, who declares she caught Ava in Jake’s bed. Gabi rushes off as Xander returns from seeing Rolf. He confronted him about why his antidote didn’t work, but the mad scientist insisted it should have. Xander further explains that Sarah now thinks she’s a little girl. Gwen mutters that’s not something she saw coming. However, now, Xander can move forward and marry her. Xander doesn’t appreciate her callousness and says he needs to find out if the situation is temporary. Gwen says she understands and sends him off. After he leaves, she says, “Don’t hold your breath.”
