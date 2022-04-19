Bears begin 3-day voluntary minicamp on Tuesday

The Chicago Bears are set to hit the practice field on Tuesday for the first practice of their three-day voluntary minicamp at Halas Hall.

Teams with new head coaches, including Matt Eberflus, are permitted to hold such a minicamp, which gives teams like the Bears extra time on the field as both the offense and defense learn new schemes.

The Bears kicked off their offseason program on April 4, where players like Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, Darnell Mooney, David Montgomery and Eddie Jackson, have been among those in attendance.

The first two weeks of the offseason program were limited to strength and conditioning, as well as physical rehabilitation. It marked the first time the players meet Eberflus and their new position coaches.

The next three weeks of the offseason program will consists of on-field workouts, which may include “individual player instruction and drills and team practices conducted on a ‘separates’ basis.” There are “no live contact or offense vs. defense drills” permitted during this time.

The final four weeks of the program may consist of a total of 10 organized team activity (OTAs) practice. During this time, no live contact is permitted. But teams are allowed to conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Chicago will hold its voluntary OTA practices on May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7 and June 9. Mandatory minicamp is slated for June 14-16 before breaking ahead of training camp in late July.