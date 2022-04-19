ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears begin 3-day voluntary minicamp on Tuesday

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1JbV_0fDYFAtC00

The Chicago Bears are set to hit the practice field on Tuesday for the first practice of their three-day voluntary minicamp at Halas Hall.

Teams with new head coaches, including Matt Eberflus, are permitted to hold such a minicamp, which gives teams like the Bears extra time on the field as both the offense and defense learn new schemes.

The Bears kicked off their offseason program on April 4, where players like Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, Darnell Mooney, David Montgomery and Eddie Jackson, have been among those in attendance.

The first two weeks of the offseason program were limited to strength and conditioning, as well as physical rehabilitation. It marked the first time the players meet Eberflus and their new position coaches.

The next three weeks of the offseason program will consists of on-field workouts, which may include “individual player instruction and drills and team practices conducted on a ‘separates’ basis.” There are “no live contact or offense vs. defense drills” permitted during this time.

The final four weeks of the program may consist of a total of 10 organized team activity (OTAs) practice. During this time, no live contact is permitted. But teams are allowed to conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Chicago will hold its voluntary OTA practices on May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7 and June 9. Mandatory minicamp is slated for June 14-16 before breaking ahead of training camp in late July.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes Official Decision On Browns Workout

Baker Mayfield is getting as far away from the Cleveland Browns that he possibly can. The former Oklahoma star will not be attending the team’s offseason workout program, which begins on Tuesday. Mayfield, who started for the Browns these past four years, lost his starting gig the moment the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Ota
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has and always will support Colin Kaepernick. However, he’s getting pretty exhausted by all this “comeback” talk. Kaepernick, the former 49ers star, has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. He’s even willing to accept a backup position. The only issue is he hasn’t been in the league since 2016.
NFL
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

DeSean Jackson names 4 teams he would consider playing for

DeSean Jackson’s NFL career may be over unless he gets a phone call from one of a certain handful of teams. Jackson admitted he is strongly considering retirement in a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s “Laces Out.” He admitted that he could be tempted into postponing his retirement by a select few teams.
NFL
The Spun

NBC Officially Announces New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Announcers

NBC’s Sunday Night Football team will look different next season. On Tuesday, NBC officially announced that its 2022 crew will consist of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. Collinsworth will remain the color commentator for NBC, which is great news considering he’s one of the best in the...
NFL
CBS Chicago

Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus not concerned over Justin Fields Struggles after completing voluntary 3-day minicamp

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears voluntary three-day minicamp is in the books. CBS 2's Matt Zahn on what amounts to the opening chapter of the Matt Eberflus era on the field.Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus was overall pleased with his first three-day voluntary mini-camp and not concerned with struggles by Justin Fields and the new-look offense, during 11-on-11 drills that the media isn't allowed to shoot video of."Each guy is working through learning the system. When you're learning a new system, you're going to have mistakes. Mistakes are good. Mistakes are learning opportunities, so you have to look at it...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy