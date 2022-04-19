ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County OKs 100s of new homes and 1000s of square feet for retail space in new developments

By Catherine Dominguez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County commissioners have approved several new commercial and residential developments bringing new business and residents to the region. During the court’s April 12 meeting, commissioners approved two commercial developments, Shoppes at Magnolia Circle and The Heights of Magnolia. On yourcouriernews.com: Conroe annexes 180 acres for new subdivision....

