The Inside Scoop On Dolly Parton’s Sleep And Skincare Secrets

Dolly Parton may always look glamorous, but she actually swears by discounted products that the average person can afford. No need for super expensive designer-brand cosmetics! She says that cheaper items are all she needs to get by.

“I don’t do any big rituals with my skin or anything, and I don’t think you have to pay a ton of money to have good products,” she says. “Most of the products that cost less are just as good, and sometimes better than the ones that cost a fortune.”

Dolly Parton dishes on her sleep and skincare secrets

Parton also claims that staying out of the sun during her younger years has helped her skin look smooth and supple. “I never got out in the sun,” she says. “I don’t have a lot of the same problems that women my age do ’cause I never baked myself in the sun. I would’ve if I’d been able to tan, but I couldn’t, so now I’m glad!”

JOYFUL NOISE, Dolly Parton, 2012. ph: Van Redin/©Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

This isn’t the first time the “9 to 5” singer has discussed her beauty regimen. She actually revealed previously that she sleeps with a full face on in case of emergency. “I do all my beauty work and cleaning my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night, because I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night,” she confessed at the time.

13 November 2019 – Nashville, Tennessee – Dolly Parton. 53rd Annual CMA Awards, Country Music’s Biggest Night, held at Music City Center. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia

As for her sleep routine, regardless of what time she goes to bed, she always gets up at 3 a.m. Yes, 3 in the morning. “I go to bed pretty early, but even if I’ve been up late — it’s just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says, ‘It’s 3 o’clock!’” She adds that it’s a “family trait” that she really doesn’t need a lot of sleep to function.

“I’m like my daddy,” she continues. “He was always up early, even if he had to go to bed late.”