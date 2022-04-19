We’re Hiring! Apply Now!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Matty Willz
Z1079
 2 days ago
We’re looking for new talent! Apply to work at Radio-One Cleveland!

We are looking for talented, motivated people to work in our Promotions department! Summer is coming and the business is piling up. As a Promotions Assistant, you will be on-site at our events, working closely with various departments to ensure proper execution, while also being creative in promoting our radio stations while you’re out there.

Think you got what it takes?

Use the following link to apply now! Good luck!

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

